autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Truck Month  
Car reviews:
 

No-Bowtie 1951 Chevrolet 5-Window Plays the Undercover Card

22 Feb 2021, 12:39 UTC ·
Home > News > Custom Cars
There are some vehicles in this world that need no badge or large words across their fronts or rears to be recognized. And we’re not talking here only about the new ones, but about nameplates that have stopped being made a long long time ago.
17 photos
1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window1951 Chevrolet 5-Window
Chevrolet’s Advance-Design series of trucks, in production more than a century ago, is part of that list. Together with the New Design GMC counterpart, these trucks are so appreciated today on the pre-owned market that it’s impossible to do anything to hide their lineage.

Before us sits a 3100 5-window of the said truck family, boasting no emblems and none of the original trim. Yet, thanks to the fame it presently enjoys, the rounded lines of the truck, the signature grille at the front and the shape of the bed at the rear are instantly recognizable.

The truck's current shape is owed to a Chevy specialist called Denny's Bowtie Restorations, a garage describing itself as the maker of some of the “cleanest examples of yesterdays [sic] muscle cars with a touch of modern upgrades.” From time to time, it seems, this shop’s attention fell on pickup trucks as well, and we’re not at all sorry that is so.

While keeping all of the truck’s original panels, the builder set out to create a smooth body wrapped in gray, with matching safety glass and one-piece windshield. The build was gifted with wider running boards (by 2 inches) and propped on top U.S. Mags Bandit wheels sized 17-inches front and rear.
The rims get moving under the power of a 383ci (6.3-liter) stroker engine running a Holley carburetor. No performance specs for it are provided.

This Chevy truck is an older build of the said garage, one that after it was completed got lost in a sea of similar machines. We wouldn’t mind getting it back in the open tough, as this is certainly one that could turn some heads and empty bank accounts.
1951 Chevrolet 5-Window Chevrolet Advance-Design Truck Month blast from the past
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day