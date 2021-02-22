autoevolution
First-Year Chevrolet K10 Square-Body on 6-Inch Lift Is the C/K Treat of the Day

Modern-day American buyers are suckers for old Chevrolet pickups, especially the ones of the long-running C/K family. Just do a quick search on the Internet for custom Chevy trucks, and your screen will be flooded by C/K-based builds.
This particular family, introduced back in 1959, ran up until the current generation of Silverado & Co. came along to rock the sales chart. It included everything from the half-ton machines to heavy-duty ones. Naturally, people nowadays go nuts over half-tons, the famed two-wheel-drive C10, and its more competent brother, the all-wheel-drive K10.

Although there are more Cs than Ks presently up for grabs, there is no denying the appeal of the all-wheel-drive version, especially when handled with taste by this or that garage. And the one we have here, coming from 1973, seems to fit that description.

1973 is the first year of the third generation, the one that became known as the square-body due to its much boxier appearance than what came before. It still looks as squarish as it always has, but got a boost in stance and attitude thanks to the hardware hidden underneath.

Wrapped in a color called Real Steel Gray, the truck sits on a set of funky, massive wheels, themselves located at the end of a 6-inch Pro Comp lift kit. They’re connected to Dana front and rear axles, and get their spin from a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine tied to a 4-speed manual transmission and breathing through 3-inch Flowmaster exhaust.

We are not being told who is the garage behind this truck, or how much it cost to put together. What we do know is it is going under the hammer in March, during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. There is no estimate as to how much it may fetch, but then again there’s no reserve on it either.

