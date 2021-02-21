2022 Chevy Silverado Spied Doing High-Altitude Testing in Camouflage

Between the Raptor and the RAM TRX they've bought, TFL is a factory of trucking content for YouTube, but they've still got time for stuff that made them popular in the first place, which is scoops and spy videos. Thanks to Tommy Mica's quick camera action, we've got the first clear footage of the 2022 Chevy Silverado.
As some of you may remember, the new Silverado had a bold entrance into the trucking world. It airdropped by helicopter during the 2017 Chevy Truck Centennial Celebration Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Everybody seemed to love the bold new face, and they've also done a decent job in the powertrain department. But between the new F-150 and the all-conquering Ram TRX, the Silverado is beginning to lose its glow.
Unfortunately, the spy video doesn't tell us much. The camera truck (a TRX) follows this 2022 prototype around a local strip mall in Colorado, where they're doing some kind of high-altitude testing. This leads TFL to a parking lot where more prototypes are located, but the camouflage is thick enough to hide all the major design elements.
Thinking back to the mid-life updates of the 3rd-gen Silverado, they really didn't change that much. It was more about adding features, but we're still going to get updated LED lights for the next model year, based on the spy footage. It's possible that the 1500 models will get a similar look to the Silverado HD. It's a serious look that might be considered a match for the new Fords.
Considering the dashboard was completely covered up, it's natural to assume that the interior is another big part of the refresh. The quality of the material and screens are some of the major downsides of the current Silverado when compared to the F-150. We don't expect major powertrain changes, though GM might begin the hybridization. Of course, the big star of the show is supposed to be the 2023 Silverado ZR2, the highly-anticipated off-road performance truck.
