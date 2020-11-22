autoevolution
1986 Chevy K10 Scottsdale Restomodded With BluePrint Engines 383 Stroker V8

Before the Silverado was introduced for the 1999 model year, Chevrolet had two lines of full-size pickups in the guise of the C and K, denoting rear- and four-wheel drive. The one we’ll cover today is not an original truck, but a K10 with the Scottsdale appearance package and tasteful mods like the BluePrint Engines stroker V8.
The sole purpose of a stroker kit is extra displacement. By lengthening the stroke of the pistons with the help of crankshaft journals, you get more cubic inches and therefore bigger bangs. A crate engine just like the 6.3-liter V8 in this old-school workhorse can be had from $4,499 including 30 months or 50,000 miles of warranty. This mill develops around 430 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque right out of the box.

Listed on Bring a Trailer and currently sitting at $13,000 with one day of bidding left, the macho pickup “has spent much of its life in Florida and was reportedly acquired out of long-term storage by the seller three years ago.” Repainted green during previous ownership, the K10 Scottsdale is complemented by 15-inch American Racing wheels, Cooper Discoverer STT PRO off-road tires, and a suspension lift.

Offered with service records and receipts, an accident-free history report, and a clean title in the seller’s name, the high-riding pickup is also gifted with a diamond-plated tool box and ice-cold air conditioning. “The rear bumper sags on the driver’s side,” there are a couple of paintwork imperfections, rust is building up in a few places, but looking at the bigger picture, this fellow here is a solid weekend warrior that needs a little tender loving care.

In preparation for the sale, the timing has been adjusted in September 2020 to the manufacturer’s specifications. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the 383-cu.in. crate engine is channeled through a two-speed transfer case by a four-speed 700R4 automatic transmission with a column shifter.

The seller highlights that he didn’t intend to sell the restomodded K10 Scottsdale, “but I’m settling into a family and it’s just not practical anymore. I’m hoping she finds a good home.”

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
