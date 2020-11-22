The Aurora Sport Yacht Is Hard and Fast Outside but Soft and Plush Inside

1986 Chevy K10 Scottsdale Restomodded With BluePrint Engines 383 Stroker V8

Before the Silverado was introduced for the 1999 model year, Chevrolet had two lines of full-size pickups in the guise of the C and K, denoting rear- and four-wheel drive. The one we’ll cover today is not an original truck, but a K10 with the Scottsdale appearance package and tasteful mods like the BluePrint Engines stroker V8. 20 photos



Offered with service records and receipts, an accident-free history report, and a clean title in the seller’s name, the high-riding pickup is also gifted with a diamond-plated tool box and ice-cold air conditioning. “The rear bumper sags on the driver’s side,” there are a couple of paintwork imperfections, rust is building up in a few places, but looking at the bigger picture, this fellow here is a solid weekend warrior that needs a little tender loving care.



In preparation for the sale, the timing has been adjusted in September 2020 to the manufacturer’s specifications. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the 383-cu.in. crate engine is channeled through a two-speed transfer case by a four-speed 700R4 automatic transmission with a column shifter.



The seller highlights that he didn’t intend to sell the restomodded K10 Scottsdale, “but I’m settling into a family and it’s just not practical anymore. I’m hoping she finds a good home.”



