Caddy Brougham Hearse Lifted on a Chevy K10 Chassis Is Begging for Attention

This would have been great for Halloween, but it could also make for an awesome Christmas stocking. Just make sure you get one to size.



Here’s a custom build that’s bound to appeal to those with a more morbid sense of humor, an undying love of monster trucks or, for that matter, any lifted vehicle that’s downright outrageous, and the desire to never go unnoticed: a lifted Cadillac Brougham hearse. Hearses are often custom builds, but this is twice that, because it sits on the chassis of a Chevrolet K10 truck, which also happens to make it a perfect fit for autoevolution’s Chevrolet Month This hearse, aptly named RIP, has been for sale with Streetside Classics at their Atlanta showroom since August this year. It’s still available, with a price tag of $18,900, and the promise you’d get a one-off vehicle like few others, possibly even a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal.RIP is stock Cadillac in the upper part with elegant touches like leather and wood trims, but it’s rendered very aggressive thanks to the Chevy chassis and the 17-inch ION wheels with massive Mastercraft MXT tires. Power comes from a 5.7-liter Chevrolet V8 mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission, and you get extra perks like power steering, power windows, cruise control and a power seat. The A/C needs some tinkering to work again.As the video below also shows, there’s some rust and scaling on the paintjob, the wood in the back is scratched and those leather seats show the marks of many butts having sat in them. On the bright side, you get an actual coffin in the back, too many skull ornaments to count, a touchscreen display in the dashboard, and the promise that you will get all the attention you want if you buy this and start using as your daily.“You just know it’s always going to be the only one like it to show up in any crowd,” the listing says. And it even starred in a music video, so you can chalk that up to provenance.

