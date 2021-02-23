Only One American Truck Is More Dependable Than Japanese Rivals in 2021 Study

J.D. Power recently released the findings of its 32nd annual U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) and, unsurprisingly, the premium Japanese brand Lexus got crowned once more as the most reliable marque overall. Still, the study also brought news of improving reliability across the entire spectrum, so we decided to have a look at the popular pickup truck segment.
As always, VDS data findings are based on measuring “the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of three-year-old vehicles.” The best scores are the lower ones, and the encompassing study covers no less than 177 issues across eight general categories.
“Today’s three-year-old vehicles are of higher quality and more dependable than in previous years,” concluded Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power. Still, that doesn’t mean that specific problems (such as the inconsistent onboard technology features) have been addressed or that American carmakers have a lot to be proud of.
For example, the highest-ranking brand is Lexus, while the top vehicle surveyed is the Porsche 911. Meanwhile, Toyota battles Nissan and Chevrolet for the most important accolades within the pickup truck segment.
The Japanese brands took home the wins for the midsize segment (Nissan Frontier, followed by the Honda Ridgeline) and the large light-duty category (Toyota Tundra, followed by the Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500).
The sole crown awarded to an American brand in the popular segment was for the Chevrolet Silverado HD (followed by the Ram 2500/3500) for its performance inside the large heavy-duty pickup truck segment.
U.S. automakers did save face with help from General Motors, which ultimately gained four category wins with the Buick Envision, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Silverado HD, and Chevrolet Tahoe against Toyota’s five and Hyundai’s four accolades.
As for the Blue Oval, the second largest U.S. carmaker deserves a scolding alongside Stellantis North America because both were completely absent from the victory pot across every category.
