1,100-HP 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 Might Just Be Santa’s Most Awesome Little Helper

You’re right, there is something off about this Dodge Challenger, but not in a bad way. The first thing you might notice is that it looks aggressive enough for 2021, but the styling is somewhat wrong. That’s because this is an early third-generation model (MY2009), made to look just as menacing as a modern-day Demon or Hellcat Redeye.
It’s unclear what Michael Castiglione and Alan Barrington had in mind when they designed the third-generation Challenger, with regards to future applications. The product they originally envisioned had an imposing yet classy appearance, looking more or less like an overgrown 70s muscle car.
Dodge did of course prepare a flagship variant (considered fast for those days), with plenty of bite to match its bark. It was dubbed SRT-8 and it was powered by a 6.1-liter HEMI V8 engine, putting down 425 hp. Not bad right? More than an E92 BMW M3, at the time. Actually, anything over 400 hp used to be considered extremely powerful back in the late 2000s.
Anyway, the car we have for you here has long surpassed its initial “condition.” Visually, it’s still a 2009 Challenger, only fitted with flared fenders at the rear, plus the hood, bumper and splitter of a 2020 Redeye. It certainly looks interesting, and it’s getting auctioned off through Mecum soon, starting on January 6.
The vehicle was “created” by J.A. Customs and required some 1,000 hours of labor. Since its completion, it’s been driven for about 10,000 miles (16,000 km), which means it’s still relatively new. Underneath its Redeye-sourced hood lies a 7.2-liter Elephant engine built by Arrington Performance, featuring forged internals, a tuned Holley Sniper EFI setup and an F1A Procharger. The engine sips fuel via three Aeromotive pumps.
According to the ad, total output for this beast is an exceptional 1,100 hp and 1,200 lb-ft (1,627 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels courtesy of a Tranzilla six-speed gearbox and a one-piece driveshaft featuring a GForce differential with 35-spline axles and an aluminum 9-inch Ford-type Strange center section. Meanwhile, stopping power comes courtesy of a set of Baer big disc brakes.
In terms of aesthetics, there’s nothing wrong with a red Challenger, especially one with rear quarter ridging similar to the iconic Hemi Cuda billboard. It’s definitely a unique look for this model, borderline exclusive. The Rotiform wheels look pretty interesting too, measuring 20x9 inches at the front and 18x13 inches at the rear, where you also get beefy drag radials. The car also comes with a set of additional Skynie front drag wheels, measuring 18x6 inches.
As for the interior, highlights include the custom red leather upholstery for the front bucket seats, carbon-fiber shifter grips, OEM audio, Sparco belts, a rear seat delete with a carbon fiber-design filler panel, plus a multipoint roll bar with carbon fiber protector pieces.
In the end, we wouldn’t go as far as to say this is a better car than your “run-of-the-mill" Redeye or Super Stock, but in a straight line, it should certainly prove faster.
