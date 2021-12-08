Hulking Dodge Challenger Drags “Puny” Toyota GR Supra, Gets Easily Slaughtered

Even though it hasn’t changed much since way back in 2008, about everyone loves Dodge’s third-generation Challenger. It’s vintage-flavored, has roaring V8s, and it’s imposingly big. But don’t think for a second it can prey on some of the smaller cars.
Anyone who ever saw a Dodge Challenger up close and personally knows one thing: it’s massive. That’s not a dreadful thing, as it offers ample room both inside the cockpit and the engine bay (for all sorts of crazy supercharged stuff). Hey, even a Challenger R/T with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 isn’t something to be trifled with.
It comes with ample power and a superbly brash demeanor. In this particular case, one that’s augmented by the sole mod – an exhaust upgrade to make it sound even better. But here’s the biggest issue with the Challenger: everyone also knows it’s severely overweight. And that puts it at a huge disadvantage when going head-to-head against a smaller, nimbler sports car.
Like a white GR Supra with its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine that makes a tad more power than an R/T 5.7-liter in stock configuration, being a BMW-sourced mill, the legends (which are mostly true, in this case) say that it’s also severely underrated.
So, the GR Supra has a bit (or lots) more power than Dodge’s heavy fighter. That means the latter is definitely not going to play the Hulk and “puny” God Avengers trope! The races kick off at the 2:19 mark, with a traditional drag being first.
It’s also going to be the only one since it’s adamantly clear that – as expected – Toyota's GR Supra wins big. So much so that Sam (aka Sam CarLegion) calls this a veritable “slaughter,” and we agree. So, next up on the roster are a couple of rolls from the 4:10 mark. And the situation only gets marginally better for Dodge – as in Toyota wins by a couple of bus lengths... not by a mile! Well, the “David and Goliath” case is closed.
