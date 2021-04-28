5 “King of Jazz” 1930 Duesenberg SJ Comes Out to Showcase Rollston Victoria Body

4 1966 Chevy Corvette Stored Since 1975 Was Nurtured Back to 427ci Rally Red Glory

3 Rough 1961 Chevy Corvette Was Concealed for 56 Years, Has Non-Running Stroker V8

2 Rare 18-Mile 2019 Ford GT Goes Lightweight to Stand Out in Any Supercar Crowd

More on this:

“Meticulous” Mustang Collection Actually Has a 275-Mile Dodge Hellcat for Grabs

Without a shadow of a doubt, as even 80-year-olds will confirm, Dodge launched the Challenger SRT Hellcat to be enjoyed at the track, ride to and from home, and smoke Mustangs and Camaros in every conceivable scenario. But somehow, this 2016 example hasn’t done any of that. 35 photos



According to Mecum Auctions, it’s part of “The Meticulous Mustangs & More Collection,” with the F-150 and



While it spent time there, we seriously doubt it ever had the pleasure of going against any of the other Ford Mustangs that are part of the collection. Regardless, it will go under the hammer come mid-May (14th through 22nd) when the 34th edition of the Indy Original Spring Classic takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana.



There’s just 275 miles (443 km) on the odometer, and although the sole owner (their identity is secret, apparently) could have run the quarter-mile some 1,100 times, we seriously doubt this Hellcat has ever revved its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine even once to the



On the other hand, that’s great news for the future driver of this drag strip jewel, as the Challenger will change ownership sporting the same fresh factory smell as when it left the assembly line. Of course, that might have something to do with the impeccable looks or the fact that most protective elements haven’t even been removed yet.



Hopefully, once it Adding insult to injury, this TorRed unit with Black hood and spoilers (as well as a pristine Black Laguna with carbon fiber trim interior) has spent time in the same garage with a bunch of young and old Ford Mustangs, as well as a 1991 F-150 XLT Lariat Pickup.According to Mecum Auctions, it’s part of “The Meticulous Mustangs & More Collection,” with the F-150 and 2016 Challenger SRT Hellcat being the reasons for the “more” part.While it spent time there, we seriously doubt it ever had the pleasure of going against any of the other Ford Mustangs that are part of the collection. Regardless, it will go under the hammer come mid-May (14th through 22nd) when the 34th edition of the Indy Original Spring Classic takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana.There’s just 275 miles (443 km) on the odometer, and although the sole owner (their identity is secret, apparently) could have run the quarter-mile some 1,100 times, we seriously doubt this Hellcat has ever revved its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine even once to the redline On the other hand, that’s great news for the future driver of this drag strip jewel, as the Challenger will change ownership sporting the same fresh factory smell as when it left the assembly line. Of course, that might have something to do with the impeccable looks or the fact that most protective elements haven’t even been removed yet.Hopefully, once it hits the auction floor , its Hellcat heart will entice someone to properly take it to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.6 seconds on its way to the maximum speed of 199 mph (320 kph), or at least have a go or two at the official quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.