Australian Coupe Fights Off Land Cruiser Thief, It's All on Video

Having security cameras on your property can make a difference in the event of theft. While they can be pricey, having the chance to film thieves in action can lead to an easier capture of the perpetrators, as well as the chance to recover precious items that might otherwise be lost forever.
A couple from Queensland noticed suspicious sounds coming from their shed on a Friday morning. It did not take long for them to figure out that somebody was attempting to steal their vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck.
The vehicle in question is a single-cabin pickup truck of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series. The model is still being offered today in some markets, despite being launched 30 years ago.
Regardless of how much the vehicle is worth or when it was made, having it stolen would ruin anyone's day, week, and month. In some circumstances, it could ruin someone's year or worse.
With the thief already aboard their pride and joy, the owner ran to the shed where he parked the vehicle and managed to enter it as it was backing out of the garage.
The thief was allegedly loading tools into the vehicle before trying to steal it. The noise caused by the tools might have been what grabbed the owner's attention.
Regardless, the owner jumped in the vehicle and began fighting the thief as the latter was attempting to drive. As the owner told 7NEWS, he pulled the steering wheel to prevent the thief from driving straight and making an escape.
As you will observe in the video below, the thief then stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. At this point, the other half of the couple emerged from the house with a plank.
She managed to get a couple of strikes into the mix as the thief was making a run for it. At that point, the two owners of the Land Cruiser decided against following the thief on his escape route.
The tricky part is that the thief in the video below is still at large, so Queensland police are hoping that the footage from the security camera will help apprehend the perpetrator.
At this point, we should underline the fact that facing thieves as they steal things is extremely dangerous, as some of them may be armed, and things might get to a tragic turn of events from there.
