Toyota 70th Anniversary Land Cruiser 70 Series Limited to 600 Units in Australia

Land Cruiser is Toyota’s the longest-running model. Introduced in 1951 as the Jeep BJ, the Land Cruiser received this name in 1954 following a trademark claim from the company that produced the original Jeep. 7 photos



Exclusive to Australia, the 70th Anniversary Land Cruiser will number 80 wagons, 200 single cabs, and 320 double cabs priced from 78,500 to 82,600 kangaroo bucks. Converted to U.S. currency, make that $58,005 and $61,035 at current exchange rates. The



Available in three colors (French Vanilla, Sandy Taupe, and Merlot Red), the celebratory model is based on the GXL trim level. Distinguished by the black-finished heritage grille with T O Y O T A uppercase lettering, the 70th Anniversary sweetens the deal with a black front bumper and fender flares.



16-inch alloys continue the stealthy treatment, along with the headlights. LED augment the fog lamps and daytime running lights while the interior benefits from black upholstery, black leather-leather accented trim on the steering wheel and gear shifter, as well as woodgrain-look garnish. As for the finishing touch, that comes in the guise of the 70th Anniversary emblem.



Both the 76 series wagon and 79 series pickups rely on a 4.5-liter turbo diesel V8 for propulsion, a dependable lump that’s rated at 151 kW and 430 Nm (203 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque). Teamed up with a five-speed manual transmission, low-range gearing, and two locking diffs, this plant enables a braked towing capacity of 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds).



