Wald International's Kit for A90 Toyota Supra Stands Out

Two tuning kits were developed, one called Sports Line, and one called Sports Line Aero Wide Body Kit. The latter includes a front bumper, front lip, side skirts, wider front fenders, rear over fenders, and a modified hood. All the parts are made fromplastic, and Wald promises easy installation of the new elements.Due to the rear over fenders, the Supra is 1.77 inches (45 mm) wider on each side. We must also note the four stacked tailpipes, two on each side, tastefully integrated into the bumper with the large diffuser.The creators of the kit describe the result as a "Formula 1 look", which makes the Supra A90 significantly more muscular than its creators intended. The front bumper includes an F1-inspired beak, along with a hood line that is mated to the said nose. While retaining the original headlights, the accents around them give the impression that the car is angry.In the case of the Sports Line package, the kit includes a front lip, a set of side skirts, and a rear diffuser. All the parts are made from ABS plastic as well. The goal of this package is to provide a distinctive look for the Mk5 Supra A90 without going too far when the design is concerned. Wald also offers rims for the Toyota Supra A90, which can complete the look of the Japanese model. Naturally, you can also opt for a different model from another manufacturer. This also applies to the styling kit in general, as some might not be interested in tuning their Mk5 Supra at all, while others might go all out with the Japanese model.

Download attachment: Wald Sports Line Aero kit installation procedure (PDF)