2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Special Edition

Although the Prado entered production in 1984 with the J70 series, Toyota couldn’t resist passing the opportunity of rolling out a special edition that celebrates 70 years of Land Cruising. Currently exclusive to the Japanese market, the celebratory model is offered in five finishes.
The shade of dark green pictured in the main photo is exclusive to the 70th Anniversary. Every single exterior color is paired with blacked-out garnish and 18-inch alloy wheels with a double-spoke design and black powder coating. Further spruced up with special badges, roof rails, and embroidered floor mats, this variant comes exclusively with brown leather.
Priced between 4,290,000 and 5,118,000 yen ($39,075 and $46,625 at current exchange rates) before optional extras, the limited-run utility vehicle can be purchased with a 2.7-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine (2TR-FE) or a 2.8-liter turbo diesel four-potter (1GD-FTV). The former is good for 163 PS (161 horsepower) and 246 Nm (182 pound-feet) of torque, figures that pale in comparison to the compression-ignition engine’s 204 PS (201 horsepower) and 500 Nm (370 pound-feet) delivered from 1,600 to 2,800 revs.
Last redesigned in earnest back in 2009, the Prado shows its age in terms of shifting duties. Lexus may be flaunting 10-speed automatics just like Ford and General Motors, but the Land Cruiser’s smaller brother makes do with a six-speed Aisin automatic. On the upside, this tranny and the Prado’s off-road equipment have proven their reliability for the better part of 12 years.
Be that as it may, the Prado’s days are numbered because there’s a ground-up redesign looming on the horizon. Like the full-size Land Cruiser, the sportier model will transition to the TNGA-F vehicle architecture next year.
Also known as the F1 platform, the body-on-frame chassis will also be used by the Lexus LX and GX, Toyota Tundra, Tacoma, and Hilux, as well as the next generation of the 4Runner. The biggest difference over the outgoing vehicle architecture is electrification, which is why the V8 will be dropped in the Land Cruiser and LX for a twin-turbo hybrid V6 powertrain.
