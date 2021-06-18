Low-Mileage 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Is Wearing a Rare Shade of Blue

If you’re in the market for a used Hellcat and you can accept the fact that a low mileage example isn’t going to come cheap, then check out this 2019 Redeye version we just found, with fewer than 1,600 miles (2,575 km) on its rowdy 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine.
Let’s start with why you might want a Hellcat Redeye to begin with. Think of the Redeye as somewhat of a "lesser" Demon, although you still get a reinforced eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, a track tuned suspension, torque reserve and 41-spline heavy-duty drive shafts, plus a couple other mechanical upgrades.
Compared to a standard post-2019 Hellcat, the Redeye also gives you an extra 80 hp for a total of 797 hp (808 ps) and 707 lb-ft (959 nm) of torque.
This one, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, comes with a pretty sick spec. It cost $91,564 when new, and it’s because its owner ticked just about every single box there is to tick during the ordering process.
Here are just some of the options: Customer Preferred Package ($11,000), the Plus Package ($1,695), Widebody Package ($6,000), Harman Kardon Audio Group with Subwoofer ($1,595), Laguna Leather Package ($1,795), and a great deal more.
The Widebody pack adds the 20-inch Devil’s Rim alloy wheels with all-season performance rubber, Widebody competition suspension and of course, the flared fenders. We also appreciate this car featuring the B5 Blue colorway, which is a lot rarer for the Challenger than most of its other colors – almost twice as rare as Plum Crazy.
Meanwhile, aside from the sound system, other convenience goodies include the dual-zone automatic climate control and the Uconnect infotainment system with the 8.4-inch sat-nav touchscreen.
Regardless of how you feel about the specs, in the end you still end up with one of the quickest muscle cars the world has ever seen. All that aforementioned grunt will propel the Hellcat Redeye to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, before maxing out at 203 mph (236 kph). It can also run a quarter mile in 10.8 seconds at 131 mph (210 kph), but you’ll need ideal grip conditions for that type of an achievement.
