1,000 HP Hennessey Dodge Charger Hellcat Shows Supercharger Brutality

Does one really need a reason to abuse a Dodge Charger Hellcat that has been dialed all the way to 1,000 horses? Not really, which is why Hennessey Performance didn't bother to deliver one. Instead, the Texan specialist came up with a piece of footage documenting this kind of adventure.

Then there's the soundtrack, with this being at least as delicious as the visual side of the stunt - make sure to turn up the volume before heading for the "play" button below, okay?



As for what happens when four a four-door beast gets put to work at the drag strip,



So, what has led to such impressive figures? To answer this question, we'll list the main mods fitted to the blown 6.2-liter HEMI that occupies the engine comparment of the four-door.



The V8 has been gifted with a 4.5-liter supercharger, which delivers 14 psi of boost. The list also includes a high-flow air induction, stainles stell long tube headers, a blower bypass valve, fuel injectors, a fuel pump and, of course, the ECU play.



Of course, one will also want to get into the warranty details, with Hennessey mentioning a one-year or 12,000-mile interval.



