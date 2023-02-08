A 1,000 HP Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Sounds Fierce, but Dorance Armstrong Jr Can Handle It

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is a menacing beast that comes with an imposing look, backed by its 707-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8. But Dorance Armstrong Jr’s new Charger is hooked on steroids and is power-hungry.
Dorance Armstrong Jr. may be just 25 years old, but he knows what he wants. Having worked hard to get into the NFL, he's currently on the Dallas Cowboys' payroll, playing as a defensive end for them since 2018, signing a two-year contract extension in 2022.
And he has just decided to buy himself a new car and splashed on a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
The model itself seems to be from the current generation, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, which added 3.5 inches (8.9 cm) of extra width on its fenders for an intimidating stance and improved stability. Dodge added a re-tuned suspension, new alloys, and an electrically assisted steering system, borrowing the launch control/ launch assist from the Challenger Demon.
It leaves the factory with a hungry 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine generating 707 horsepower (717 ps) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. And it can be ordered for $79,445.
The powerful sedan comes with a black exterior and seems to have held on to its 20-inch Split five-spoke Low-Gloss Black wheels but hides something under the hood.
Because it comes with a present from Extreme Off-Road & Performance, the custom shop where he got it: a power boost, which takes the Hellcat all the way to 1,000 horsepower. The post does not detail the new figures or performance, but, when it leaves the factory, the Charger SRT Hellcat reaches 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in just 3.8 seconds, going all the way to 196 mph (315 kph). So, given the extra oomph, Armstrong Jr.’s should be even faster.
Especially since there are also other changes that include a JLT Cold Air Intake, a Corsa Performance aluminum oil catch can, and a Corsa Performance exhaust.
Located in Katy, Texas, the dealership has worked with lots of other athletes and high-profile names. Among them are Trent Williams, rapper Slim Thug, actress Kate Upton, NFL star Devin White, and more.
When it comes to Dorance Armstrong Jr., we shouldn’t worry about him handling the mighty powerful Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Because it looks like he has quite an extended history with the brand.
In the summer of 2018, the NFL star posted a couple of pictures of himself sitting on the side of the hood of yet another Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat from the previous generation, which he got for his 22nd birthday. This time, the powerful four-door sedan didn't just bring power, but also looks, with a red paint job, black dual stripes, and more black decals all over it.
