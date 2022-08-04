James May Roasts the Dodge Charger Hellcat, How Bad Is It in Captain Slow's Vision?

More on this:

1 James May Is Our Man in Italy, Official Trailer Reveals He Had a Blast

2 Richard Hammond Drives to Work in a Dodge Charger Hellcat, Says It's Massive – Well, D'oh!

3 James May Scratches Coworker's Vehicle, Has It Fixed in Hammond's Workshop

4 Charger Hellcat Widebody Takes Three Passengers, Still Destroys Camaro LT1

5 The Grand Tour Make Fun of Australian F1 Driver Mark Webber During Audition