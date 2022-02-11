Zlatan Ibrahimovic Seen Driving the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider He Got Himself as a Gift

Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t one to make a fuss about his expensive lifestyle on social media. He rarely flaunts his exclusive collection, except for his birthdays. Now, the Swedish soccer player was seen driving his Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider in Milan, Italy.
Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently on AC Milan’s payroll, and he is considered to be one of the best, yet controversial, soccer players out there. With a net worth of approximately $195 million, he is the 5th in the top ten richest soccer players and he is a big petrolhead.
For his 40th birthday last October, Zlatan continued a tradition started years ago and gifted himself a brand-new car. This time, he opted for a hybrid, while still maintaining his high standards for performance and looks, so he chose a Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider.
His model comes with a golden-sand exterior paint which is officially called Giallo Montecarlo, and locals in Milan got a chance to look at it closely as he went out for a drive in the Italian city, as you can see in the pictures attached below.
Ferrari introduced the SF90 Stradale in 2019 and unveiled the convertible version in November 2020. The hypercar comes with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which works alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter unit puts out 769 horsepower on its own, and with the help of the three motors, makes the hypercar reach a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps). Energy is stored in a 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, which allows it to drive with zero emissions for a distance of up to 26 kilometers (16 mi). The hypercar can accelerate from 0-62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.5 seconds, with a maximum speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Prior to showing off his SF90 Stradale Spider on the Milan streets, Zlatan gave us a glimpse of the “adrenaline” he enjoys while posing next to an Arctic Cat XF 8000 Pro Sno Cross Country snowmobile from previous generations. The 40-year-old star also shared a video of his intense workout routine which helps him stay in such great shape.
