Even a Ferrari SF90 Stradale Gets a Flat Tire, Kendall Jenner Learned

One of Kendall Jenner’s go-to vehicles seems to be the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. But even this one can cause quite a headache. While on her way to a meeting in early February, the model’s hypercar got a flat tire.
Kendall Jenner, who comes from the Kardashian-Jenner car-loving family, is also passionate about motorized jewels. She has quite a diverse collection, ranging from vintage pickups to modern cars.
In a recent post on social media, the model showed her appreciation for some of her rides, including her Cadillac Eldorado, her Mercedes G-Wagen, and Porshe 911.
But one vehicle she turns to quite often is her Ferrari hypercar, the SF90 Stradale, which might be one of the strongest and most expensive vehicles from Kendall’s garage.
A new video from The Hollywood Fix from early February shows that, while on her way to a meeting in Beverly Hills, California, Kendall Jenner found herself with a flat tire on her hypercar. She had someone help her out and replace the tire, which was on the front right. After a few minutes, the model was able to get behind the wheel again and carry on with her day.
Her SF90 Stradale comes in a brown color and the Italian brand placed a powerful V8 engine under the hood, working alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 puts out 769 horsepower on its own, and the three electric motors bring in another 217 horsepower to the mix, to a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
The Maranello-based manufacturer claims that the SF90 Stradale gets from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in only 2.5 seconds. With these figures and exotic exterior, it's no surprise the hypercar comes with a price tag of over $500,000 (€427,200).
Kendall Jenner's flat tire experience ended well, but maybe one day we'll get to see her manage the whole thing all by herself.
In a recent post on social media, the model showed her appreciation for some of her rides, including her Cadillac Eldorado, her Mercedes G-Wagen, and Porshe 911.
But one vehicle she turns to quite often is her Ferrari hypercar, the SF90 Stradale, which might be one of the strongest and most expensive vehicles from Kendall’s garage.
A new video from The Hollywood Fix from early February shows that, while on her way to a meeting in Beverly Hills, California, Kendall Jenner found herself with a flat tire on her hypercar. She had someone help her out and replace the tire, which was on the front right. After a few minutes, the model was able to get behind the wheel again and carry on with her day.
Her SF90 Stradale comes in a brown color and the Italian brand placed a powerful V8 engine under the hood, working alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 puts out 769 horsepower on its own, and the three electric motors bring in another 217 horsepower to the mix, to a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
The Maranello-based manufacturer claims that the SF90 Stradale gets from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in only 2.5 seconds. With these figures and exotic exterior, it's no surprise the hypercar comes with a price tag of over $500,000 (€427,200).
Kendall Jenner's flat tire experience ended well, but maybe one day we'll get to see her manage the whole thing all by herself.