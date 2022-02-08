Ferrari Employees Get Big Bonus After Company Posts Record Sales in 2021

Ferrari did much better than Lamborghini in terms of sales last year, despite still lacking an SUV in its portfolio, as they parted ways with 11,155 vehicles, compared to their rival’s 8,405 units.
This represented a 22.3% jump over 2020 and a 10.1% increase over 2019, with the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) accounting for 5,492 copies, followed by the Americas, with 2,831. In Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, they sold 899 cars, and 1,933 were shipped in the rest of the APAC (Asia-Pacific).
The strong momentum was driven by its V8-powered models, whose sales rose by 34.6%, whereas deliveries of the V12-powered exotics dropped by 16.1%. According to the Italian auto marque, which states that shipments were driven by the F8, alongside the SF90 Stradale, and Roma, cars packing twelve-bangers were less popular due to “reduced volume of the 812 Superfast, which was phased out in the year.”
“We recorded double-digit growth across all main financial indicators exceeding our guidance, and an even more exceptional EBITDA margin at a record level of 35.9%,” said CEO Benedetto Vigna. “Building on strong momentum, we are eager to seize the opportunities ahead, and look forward to sharing our future plans on June 16 in Maranello, at our Capital Markets Day.”
As for the bonus given to employees, following a very successful 2021, this grossed up to €12,000, or a little over $13,700 at today’s exchange rate, Reuters reveals.
Ferrari is expected to do even better this year, considering that the Purosangue has been confirmed for production, with deliveries kicking off in 2023. The super SUV will gun for the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, and it will be the brand’s first-ever high-rider. The automaker has also confirmed that the assembly of the Daytona SP3 will commence in 2022 as well, after its 2021 unveiling.
