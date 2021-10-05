Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gifts Himself a $500,000 Ferrari SF90 Stradale for His Birthday

For a lot of people, birthdays are a big thing. Some go above and beyond trying to celebrate in style with their friends and family. So did Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the cherry on top was Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid, the SF90 Stradale.
Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who currently is on AC Milan’s payroll, is one of the best yet controversial soccer players out there. With a net worth of approximately $195 million, he is the 5th in the top ten richest as well.
That’s why it doesn’t come off as a surprise when he casually drops almost half a million on a gift for himself. Celebrating his 40th birthday, the striker continued the tradition of buying himself a car. He did the exact same thing for his 38th and 39th birthday.
The AC Milan superstar splashed on a Ferrari Monza SP2, estimated at $1.75 million, making him one of 499 people who own that supercar in 2019. Then he went for the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition in red just last year.
Zlatan is also the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Ferrari F430 Spider. When he wants to fly under the radar, he just gets behind the steering wheel of his Volvo XC40.
Now, he adds a Ferrari SF90 Stradale to his collection, showing it on social media, as he did with his previous gifts. He simply wrote: “Happy Birthday to Zlatan,” alongside a picture of the golden-sand colored supercar.
Getting in with the times, Ferrari created the company's first plug-in hybrid vehicle, launching the SF90 Stradale in 2019. The name of the model is inspired by the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari.
The supercar is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, working alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter unit puts out 769 horsepower on its own, and combined with the electric resources, gives out a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps). Energy is stored in a 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, which makes it travel for up to 26 kilometers on electric power only. The PHEV gets from 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds, taking it to a maximum speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Given his petrol head status, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have a great time driving his brand-new supercar on the streets of Milan.
That’s why it doesn’t come off as a surprise when he casually drops almost half a million on a gift for himself. Celebrating his 40th birthday, the striker continued the tradition of buying himself a car. He did the exact same thing for his 38th and 39th birthday.
The AC Milan superstar splashed on a Ferrari Monza SP2, estimated at $1.75 million, making him one of 499 people who own that supercar in 2019. Then he went for the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition in red just last year.
Zlatan is also the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Ferrari F430 Spider. When he wants to fly under the radar, he just gets behind the steering wheel of his Volvo XC40.
Now, he adds a Ferrari SF90 Stradale to his collection, showing it on social media, as he did with his previous gifts. He simply wrote: “Happy Birthday to Zlatan,” alongside a picture of the golden-sand colored supercar.
Getting in with the times, Ferrari created the company's first plug-in hybrid vehicle, launching the SF90 Stradale in 2019. The name of the model is inspired by the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari.
The supercar is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, working alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter unit puts out 769 horsepower on its own, and combined with the electric resources, gives out a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps). Energy is stored in a 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, which makes it travel for up to 26 kilometers on electric power only. The PHEV gets from 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds, taking it to a maximum speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Given his petrol head status, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have a great time driving his brand-new supercar on the streets of Milan.