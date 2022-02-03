Uniquely “Charred” Rosso Taormina Ferrari SF90 Is a Volcano-Inspired Tailor Made

Some may feel that an SF90 Stradale equipped with the Assetto Fiorano package is the pinnacle of Ferrari. Even the automaker likes to think so. Given the Bonneville Salt Flats video embedded below. But Tailor Made probably disagrees.
First, we need to backtrack a few days to January 26th. Back when the Prancing Horse automaker showcased on social media something cool, something Blu. Well, it was the same. As in a bespoke Ferrari 812 Competizione dressed up in Blu Capri by the company’s Tailor Made division. And it was all to mark an interesting occasion.
Both Ferrari and Tifosi around the world gladly celebrated the tenth anniversary of the brand’s iconic Cavalcade. Not just any other annual road rally event, the Prancing Horse gathering is also an ode to some incredible Italian regions. Naturally, it was not too hard to come up with a related idea: “develop a collection of five Tailor Made configurations dedicated to the extraordinary Italian places the Cavalcades have passed through.”
The first of the series was the Blu Capri 812, which was designed to showcase “a marvelous shade of intense, iridescent blue, displaying various nuances inspired by the sea.” Now, there is an even better second entry. Or at least it is quirkier. This is because the second of the series of five unique Tailor Made configurations was inspired by the legendary Mount Etna.
Remember, we are talking about one of the world’s most active stratovolcanoes. Located on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, it towers at 3,357 m (11,014 ft). This, by the way, is a variable figure... given the almost constant state of activity and numerous summit eruptions!
Now, this is also probably why Ferrari went on and dressed up this custom SF90 Stradale in such a dark shade of Rosso Taormina. One that allegedly almost makes you “feel the heat emanating from this deep, earthy shade of red, that draws its inspiration directly from the charred slopes” of Etna...
