YouTuber Does a Valuation of His Supercar Fleet, Totals a Little Over $4.7 Million

Two weeks ago, Ed Bolian of VINwiki did an appraisal of popular car Youtuber TheStradman, a.k.a James Lucan Condon's car collection. Their total was $4.1 million for 15 cars. Yesterday, the enthusiastic car YouTuber did his own valuation of 17 cars. VINwiki's valuation wasn't too off.
Confucius once said, "choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life."
I must admit, James Lucas Condon is probably one of the most enthusiastic car YouTubers on the internet today. His supercar fleet and intense following speak volumes about his passion and drive for what he does.
In a previous post, the YouTuber revealed he's looking to sell a chunk of his supercars, including his priced Porsche 911 (964) Safari.
We won't highlight all 17 cars but mention a few great picks from his fleet. It's also essential to note James is not a professional valuer but based on VINwiki's appraisal and industry comparison, he tries to find a middle ground.
“Now this is purely for fun. The values we’re giving these cars, they might be right, they might be wrong. It doesn’t really matter.” He said.
The first supercar is his 2016 Lamborghini Aventador (Pirelli Edition). It has a 1-of-50 liberty walk limited edition body kit, custom paint job, and a $50k custom white interior. It's valued at $400K.
His 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider (Lamborghini-painted) comes with a custom Liberty Walk widebody kit with a Lamborghini Ad Personam Viola Pasifae custom-paint job. It's valued at $265k.
The third supercar is a 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago (40th Anniversary) with a gated manual transmission. It's painted in Verde Artemis, and James values it at $450k.
He also valued his 2020 Ram TRX at $95k, 2008 Bugatti Veyron with 24,000 miles (38,624 kilometers) on the odometer at $1.2 million, Porsche 911 964-Generation at $220K, and his white-on-white 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV at $625K.
Since he didn't do a total calculation, we crunched up the numbers and got $4,714,999 million.
During the valuation, he reveals he's putting the 911 Safari on Bringatrailer.com. Let's hope it sells close to his valuation figures.
I must admit, James Lucas Condon is probably one of the most enthusiastic car YouTubers on the internet today. His supercar fleet and intense following speak volumes about his passion and drive for what he does.
In a previous post, the YouTuber revealed he's looking to sell a chunk of his supercars, including his priced Porsche 911 (964) Safari.
We won't highlight all 17 cars but mention a few great picks from his fleet. It's also essential to note James is not a professional valuer but based on VINwiki's appraisal and industry comparison, he tries to find a middle ground.
“Now this is purely for fun. The values we’re giving these cars, they might be right, they might be wrong. It doesn’t really matter.” He said.
The first supercar is his 2016 Lamborghini Aventador (Pirelli Edition). It has a 1-of-50 liberty walk limited edition body kit, custom paint job, and a $50k custom white interior. It's valued at $400K.
His 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider (Lamborghini-painted) comes with a custom Liberty Walk widebody kit with a Lamborghini Ad Personam Viola Pasifae custom-paint job. It's valued at $265k.
The third supercar is a 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago (40th Anniversary) with a gated manual transmission. It's painted in Verde Artemis, and James values it at $450k.
He also valued his 2020 Ram TRX at $95k, 2008 Bugatti Veyron with 24,000 miles (38,624 kilometers) on the odometer at $1.2 million, Porsche 911 964-Generation at $220K, and his white-on-white 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV at $625K.
Since he didn't do a total calculation, we crunched up the numbers and got $4,714,999 million.
During the valuation, he reveals he's putting the 911 Safari on Bringatrailer.com. Let's hope it sells close to his valuation figures.