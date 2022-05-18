Tesla Delivers the First Model Y AWD With 4680 Cells to Real Customers Near Giga Texas

Tesla Model Y reservation holders near Giga Texas have been invited to opt for a standard-range AWD model instead of their previous preference. This means they will be the first real customers to experience the new model with a structural battery and 4680 cells.
Tesla kicked off the production of the standard-range Tesla Model Y AWD with a 4680 structural battery pack at Giga Austin earlier this year. The first people who got the chance to drive home the new Model Y variant were Tesla employees. Even today, it is not possible for regular people to order the new variant of the car. Unless Tesla chooses you on purpose, that is.
Tesla customer @mmganesh shared the email that the reservation holders received, proving Tesla will extend “beta-testing” of the new Model Y variant to regular customers. Apparently, only those located near the Giga Texas in Austin were on Tesla’s mailing list this time. Not only do they get the new Model Y with a structural battery pack and 4680 cells, but they will get it a lot faster than they would’ve got their Long Range or Performance variants.
“You have the opportunity to experience our latest configuration and take delivery within weeks,” reads the email. “Select Model Y All-Wheel Drive and experience one of the first vehicles built at Gigafactory Texas—and currently only available in the area.”
Right now, the delivery time for the Long Range variant is estimated for November 2022 and February 2023 at the earliest. Dropping the 20-inch wheels from the build will push this even further, until May 2023. We think a lot of reservation holders would choose Tesla’s offer, considering they would get the car in a matter of weeks rather than years. Tesla even has the new Model Y in its inventory, so the customers can choose it for “accelerated delivery.”
As we’ve already found out from the EPA website, the new Model Y AWD variant can go 279 miles (449 km) on a single charge. It can also accelerate 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in as little as 5,0 seconds. The price offered to Tesla employees in April was $59,990, but currently, regular customers will have to pay $60,990 for the privilege to drive the new made-in-Texas Model Y.
