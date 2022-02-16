autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Land Rover Month  
Car reviews:
 

YouTuber in Dilemma Over Custom Porsche 964-Generation 911 Safari and 911 GT3 RS Trade

Home > News > U-turn
16 Feb 2022, 08:24 UTC ·
Would you trade a 30-year old supercar for a Porsche GT3 RS? Well, from a financial point of view, that would go down as one of the dumber decisions made over Valentine’s Day. After waiting for close to 9 years, TheStradman, aka James Lucas Condon, got his hands on one of the most iconic Porsches, a one-off 964 generation 911 Porsche Safari by Kelly-Moss Road and Race.
Porsche 911 Safari 911 GT3 RS Trade 7 photos
Porsche 911 Safari 911 GT3 RS TradePorsche 911 Safari 911 GT3 RS TradePorsche 911 Safari 911 GT3 RS TradePorsche 911 Safari 911 GT3 RS TradePorsche 911 Safari 911 GT3 RS TradePorsche 911 Safari 911 GT3 RS Trade
Kelly-Moss Road and Race have been building Porsches for more than 30 years. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, the motorsport group boasts dozens of awards and accolades and a rich history in racing. Their biggest win is their one-off Porsche 911 Safari 964.

It’s unlike anything you’ll see rolling down Beverly Hills or the streets of Luxembourg. This 911 is a rally-spec racer that started its life like any other 964 Carrera 4. It bears conspicuous 9-inch front and 11-inch rear fender flares, an obnoxious rear spoiler, rocket panels, and in-house custom-built bumpers.

You’ll know it’s for the road less traveled when you spot those frontal Hella lights, rally wheels, and all-terrain tires. Underneath this rally classic is a 3.6-liter flat-six paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. It’s a vicious rally monster dotted in camouflage.

The 911 GT3 and the 964 Safari will never meet eye-to-eye. They are for different purposes. The 964 should spend its days chasing the African sunset, while the GT3 RS is a fearless track slayer.

Both Gabe and Condon just got their 911s, and in my opinion, it might be a little too early to swap rides. However, Condon has the upper hand. His classic can only increase in value (it’s a one-off, for Pete’s sake) with a retail price that could potentially shoot to $300,000. A similar unit sold for a little under $200,000 at an auction in 2020.

The GT3 RS 991.2 is undoubtedly a phenomenal car, with a market retail price of about $200,000. It’s swift, with a bounty of new tech and features, but its price can only go one way in the next few years - down.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Porsche Porsche 911 Kelly-Moss Road and Race porsche 911 gt3 rs TheStradman porsche 911 safari
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories