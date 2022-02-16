YouTuber in Dilemma Over Custom Porsche 964-Generation 911 Safari and 911 GT3 RS Trade

Would you trade a 30-year old supercar for a Porsche GT3 RS? Well, from a financial point of view, that would go down as one of the dumber decisions made over Valentine’s Day. After waiting for close to 9 years, TheStradman, aka James Lucas Condon, got his hands on one of the most iconic Porsches, a one-off 964 generation 911 Porsche Safari by Kelly-Moss Road and Race.
Kelly-Moss Road and Race have been building Porsches for more than 30 years. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, the motorsport group boasts dozens of awards and accolades and a rich history in racing. Their biggest win is their one-off Porsche 911 Safari 964.
It’s unlike anything you’ll see rolling down Beverly Hills or the streets of Luxembourg. This 911 is a rally-spec racer that started its life like any other 964 Carrera 4. It bears conspicuous 9-inch front and 11-inch rear fender flares, an obnoxious rear spoiler, rocket panels, and in-house custom-built bumpers.
You’ll know it’s for the road less traveled when you spot those frontal Hella lights, rally wheels, and all-terrain tires. Underneath this rally classic is a 3.6-liter flat-six paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. It’s a vicious rally monster dotted in camouflage.
The 911 GT3 and the 964 Safari will never meet eye-to-eye. They are for different purposes. The 964 should spend its days chasing the African sunset, while the GT3 RS is a fearless track slayer.
Both Gabe and Condon just got their 911s, and in my opinion, it might be a little too early to swap rides. However, Condon has the upper hand. His classic can only increase in value (it’s a one-off, for Pete’s sake) with a retail price that could potentially shoot to $300,000. A similar unit sold for a little under $200,000 at an auction in 2020.
The GT3 RS 991.2 is undoubtedly a phenomenal car, with a market retail price of about $200,000. It’s swift, with a bounty of new tech and features, but its price can only go one way in the next few years - down.
