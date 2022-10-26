Young Lady Powerslides Ferrari Supercar up the Curb and Straight Into the Wall

A cringy crash involving a Ferrari 458 was recorded presumably not long ago, at an undisclosed location somewhere in the United States.
The short video uploaded by supercar.fails on social media a few hours ago shows the Italian supercar, which was being driven by a young woman, taking a right turn with the throttle to the floor.
Almost immediately, the tail-happy nature of the Ferrari 458 kicked in, sending the nose to the right side of the road. The young lady who was holding the wheel tried to correct it and almost managed to pull it off, when the car turned the other way around all of a sudden, heading towards the curb, and a concrete wall.
High on adrenaline at this point, the driver apparently forgot that the Italian exotic has a brake pedal too, which would have saved the machine from having a close encounter of the third kind with the aforementioned wall. Thus, as she failed to push it, the 458 eventually climbed the curb and hit the wall. Fortunately, the impact happened at low speeds, so the damages were not that significant.
More importantly, the young woman, who learned the hard way that she’s no racing pilot just because she drives a car made in Maranello, was shaken by the whole incident, but nonetheless okay. We cannot say the same about her red ride, however, which is going to need at least a respray on the front bumper, and definitely an inspection of the suspension and brake components subsequent to the impact.
If watching damaged Ferraris is your thing, for whatever reason, then you may want to click this link, after watching the video shared down below, of course. It shows a totaled SF90 sitting on the side of the road in Mumbai, India, after its presumed owner, an Indian billionaire, crashed it not long ago.
