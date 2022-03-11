Liberty Walk's Ferrari 458 Spider Is So Crazy It Belongs Between Four Padded Walls

Seven years after production of the Ferrari 458 ended, people are still talking about it. Not only that, but they are also tuning the heck out of it, be it for show-and-tell purposes, or making it even faster.
The yellow example pictured above has been modified to stand out even more, and it has Liberty Walk behind it. Built at the request of a customer living in Korea, it is arguably one of the craziest 458s we have seen, and we kind of dig it, for the most part.
You see, the fender flares, extra fat side skirts, chin spoiler, aggressive diffuser, and big rear wing make it look like a race car for the road. Some things that we’re not fans of are the side blades attached to the front bumper, and the extra vents on the front fenders. The front hood is a bit on the OTT side, and so is the new stance.
Speaking of which, an adjustable air suspension is responsible for bringing the whole body so close to the asphalt that it would have trouble driving over a coin. Filling the arches, and contributing to the overall looks, are the multi-spoke wheels, much bigger than the standard offering. The tuner has called it a day after applying the typical decals to the body.
Despite looking ultra-fast, it is likely that the engine soldiers on, still producing 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) at 9,000 rpm and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm. The naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.4 seconds in the stock Ferrari 458 Spider, which will run out of breath at 199 mph (320 kph), assuming that the driver is brave enough, and finds a long straight where they can hit such speeds safely and legally.
You see, the fender flares, extra fat side skirts, chin spoiler, aggressive diffuser, and big rear wing make it look like a race car for the road. Some things that we’re not fans of are the side blades attached to the front bumper, and the extra vents on the front fenders. The front hood is a bit on the OTT side, and so is the new stance.
Speaking of which, an adjustable air suspension is responsible for bringing the whole body so close to the asphalt that it would have trouble driving over a coin. Filling the arches, and contributing to the overall looks, are the multi-spoke wheels, much bigger than the standard offering. The tuner has called it a day after applying the typical decals to the body.
Despite looking ultra-fast, it is likely that the engine soldiers on, still producing 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) at 9,000 rpm and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm. The naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.4 seconds in the stock Ferrari 458 Spider, which will run out of breath at 199 mph (320 kph), assuming that the driver is brave enough, and finds a long straight where they can hit such speeds safely and legally.