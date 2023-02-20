You've Never Seen a Ferrari Treated Like This, Buckle Up for Some Dramatic F8 Action

A Ferrari F8 Tributo with just 3,000 mi (4,828 km) on the clock finished in that amazing marque-specific red is a supercar that many around the world can only dream about seeing, let alone driving or owning it. However, everything's possible in the era of social media - including testing a Ferrari off-road and the brand's legal team's patience.
Look, what you need to do first is take a deep breath. You must be calm. This is not your usual TikTok or Instagram upload where someone pretends to do something nuts or attempts to generate some mild controversy for a little bit of clout. This Ferrari F8 durability test and (brief) ownership experience will put you through some paces if supercars are your thing. If not, you'll still end up questioning some aspects of life, the choices you've made up until this point, and a couple of other things like how a Ferrari that's not a Purosangue can be this good in such a hellish environment.
A YouTuber that's known for testing out many creative things regarding various types of vehicles bought a Ferrari F8 Tributo. It cost $400,000, according to the young owner. Whilst such outlandish buys are not uncommon in today's influencer-oriented internet world, it is somewhat baffling to see this posh Italian-made vehicle in a place where it does not belong.
Amazingly, this F8 does not reflect Ferrari's reputation for building sensitive cars because the YouTuber manages to make a farm-like place with an improvised gravel track... Its home! By making it jump through a series of expert-level hoops, we get to see a prancing horse-badged vehicle with an appetite to satisfy every unhinged wish the owner may have.
The Coupe gets thrown around everywhere and doesn't lose its composure (and bolts). It survives everything, apart from getting stuck in the mud. However, the rear-wheel-drive F8 stands its ground even when it has to go through wet and unexpectedly tall grass.
Deadmau5 that's a big no-no.
However, what he ended up doing is proving that the Italians are very serious about reliability and that their Maranello-made cars aren't just pavement princesses. The YouTuber might have just created a great ad for Ferrari build quality.
But don't forget - we warned you about it from the get-go. This entire adventure is not something you may want to see if you're a purist, a die-hard fan, or you're currently struggling to make ends meet.
Make sure you're sense of humor is fully activated before hitting the play button because you're about to see a Ferrari F8 being tested like a hooptie that's nearing its end of life.
A YouTuber that's known for testing out many creative things regarding various types of vehicles bought a Ferrari F8 Tributo. It cost $400,000, according to the young owner. Whilst such outlandish buys are not uncommon in today's influencer-oriented internet world, it is somewhat baffling to see this posh Italian-made vehicle in a place where it does not belong.
Amazingly, this F8 does not reflect Ferrari's reputation for building sensitive cars because the YouTuber manages to make a farm-like place with an improvised gravel track... Its home! By making it jump through a series of expert-level hoops, we get to see a prancing horse-badged vehicle with an appetite to satisfy every unhinged wish the owner may have.
The Coupe gets thrown around everywhere and doesn't lose its composure (and bolts). It survives everything, apart from getting stuck in the mud. However, the rear-wheel-drive F8 stands its ground even when it has to go through wet and unexpectedly tall grass.
Deadmau5 that's a big no-no.
However, what he ended up doing is proving that the Italians are very serious about reliability and that their Maranello-made cars aren't just pavement princesses. The YouTuber might have just created a great ad for Ferrari build quality.
But don't forget - we warned you about it from the get-go. This entire adventure is not something you may want to see if you're a purist, a die-hard fan, or you're currently struggling to make ends meet.
Make sure you're sense of humor is fully activated before hitting the play button because you're about to see a Ferrari F8 being tested like a hooptie that's nearing its end of life.