World’s Youngest Supercar Driver Is 3 Years Old, Impeccably Parks a Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Not all that glitters is gold on social media, but this boy’s skills at the wheel are certified 24 karats. For all we know, he may very well be the youngest supercar driver in the world.
A new viral video has gotten car enthusiasts, casual commenters and keyboard warriors alike chiming in, clamoring and debating the skills of this very young driver, as well as whether his parents deserve the warmest praise or maybe a long stint in prison. You can see it in full at the bottom of the page: it’s the most surprising and impeccable parking job of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale you’re likely to see all week. At the very least.
“Does the Ferrari have a remote control?” says the English part of the caption. It does not, the video answers: instead, it has a 3-year-old boy with a GoPro camera and a tablet, a lot of determination and even more skill, so he’s able to take the SF90 out of the garage, for a quick spin around on the driveway, and then back into the garage. Someone should send this video to the poor guy who, a licensed driver and car valet by profession, crashed a rare Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae into another Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae earlier this month.
The kid is no regular kid, as you probably anticipated. He’s the son of Turkish professional motorcycle rider and five times Supersport World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu, and as it turns out, he’s been doing stunts like this since he was two. Most kids are just learning to walk without stumbling and to keep their hands out of their mouths at that age, but little Zayn was training with his dad on all manners of vehicles.
Anything with an engine works for him, whether it’s a kid-sized dirtbike or an adult-sized 1,800 cc motorcycle, an electric kart or a Ferrari. Zayn has his own social media account, which is run by his parents, and most of his motorized exploits are posted there, as is the case with the Ferrari video.
As you can imagine, much of the content goes viral and then spawns debate and controversy, if only for the reason that not many people consider it wise – to put is lightly – to let a kid handle this kind of horsepower. The SF90 Stradale boasts 986 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, and it has often proved more than grown but inexperienced men could handle even on private property. Kenan has never shown himself discouraged by the blowback and continues showing off his son’s skills on anything with two or four wheels.
Controversy aside, Zayn has the makings of a great driver (or racer), and will most certainly get the training of one. The hybrid SF90 Stradale starts at over $625,000 and is among his father’s favorite cars, so Kenan clearly trusts the kid to know how to handle it.
Here’s Zayn doing a better job at parking a Ferrari than most drivers out there. And he can barely reach the pedals.
