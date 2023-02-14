A Tale of Two Crashed Lamborghini Ultimae, an Unskilled Valet, and a Billionaire

However bad a day you’re having, it’s nothing to the hell one valet from an Australian resort has been living ever since he crashed one Lamborghini into another Lamborghini. And if that’s not bad enough, both Lambos were limited-edition and brand new.
This went down on Wednesday, February 8, in the parking lot of an unknown hotel, and it involved two Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, the last of the Aventadors. The culprit, as seen in one video that has since reached viral status, is an unskilled and apparently quite clueless valet, who mistook the brake for the acceleration pedal, ramming the Lambo he was driving into another one that had already occupied its parking spot.
News of the super-expensive crash spread like wildfire on social media, as these things tend to happen. Jiu-Jitsu athlete Craig Jones first posted the video, with the caption “they crashed our rentals” and the crying-face emoji because, really, what more can you add in a situation like this? Because of this caption, many assumed that both cars were rentals, and that he managed the firm that offered them, or was otherwise involved in the business.
As it turns out, Jones was an eyewitness to the hectic scene, and is the guy heard in the video below doubling as Captain Obvious for the clueless valet, by bluntly informing him that “you revved it up and f***ed it.” A most glaring understatement if we saw one, but it does serve its purpose. But the cars are not his own: they’re billionaire Laurence Escalante’s, a gaming and tech entrepreneur who made his fortune over the extended Australian lockdowns, and is a passionate racer and car collector.
Not that it mattered too much, except to add a bit more strangeness to the incident, because here’s that valet crashing a very expensive and rare car into a similarly expensive and similarly rare car belonging to the same owner. A double whammy: Escalante must have broken a couple of mirrors on the way to that hotel to get this kind of bad luck.
The scene of the incident was the Crown Towers Resort in Perth, Australia, where both Escalante and Jones were present on the night in question. The valet admitted to mistaking the brake for gas as he was trying to drive the teal Lambo towards the rear of the purple one, but the resort is still conducting an investigation into what happened.
The good news is that no one was injured, as Crown is quick to point out. “We appreciate accidents happen and most importantly no one was injured,” reads a statement, while a rep for Escalante says for the local media that the resort is most definitely picking up the bill on the repairs. “Crown is working positively with us to fix the cars and put this behind us all,” the publicist explains.
That repairs bill won’t be a trifle. Introduced at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ultimae is the final Aventador, made in 250 units for the Roadster and 350 for the Coupe. The teal one that the valet drove was a Roadster, which he rammed into the purple Coupe – a $1.2 million spectacular crash happening in a small parking lot.
The LP 780-4 Ultimae is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine like the other Aventadors, but is lighter and more powerful than its predecessors. The V12 now develops 780 HP and 531 lb-ft, which helps the 1,550-kg (3,417-lbs) Roadster go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 221 mph (355.6 kph).
Here’s the aftermath of the crash, where perhaps the only thing more shocking than the crash itself is the ridiculous reaction of the valet, who keeps smiling as he gives his version of events. But that’s just shock.
