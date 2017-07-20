You Can't Buy the 2018 Buick Regal Yet, But It'll Cost From $26K

The 2017 Regal sedan can be yours for $27,065 excluding destination charge. The 2018 Regal, on the other hand, will carry a starting price of $25,915. How Buick
managed to make the new model less expensive than the old Regal is not known, but it’s a welcomed change nonetheless.
From the press release for the performance-oriented Regal GS, the premium automaker also let it slip that the station wagon will go on sale from $29,995, with dealers expecting to get the Regal TourX in February of 2018. As for the performance-oriented model, that’d be $39,990 with destination
.
If I may turn the focus of this story back on the Regal Sportback, it’s necessary to highlight that standard features are plentiful even at this surprisingly reasonable price point. Things like front-wheel-drive, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
, push-button start, active safety hood, hill start assist, and heated side mirrors are merely the tip of the iceberg.
Looking through the standard features list further reveals goodies such as 7.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, universal remote control, and alloy wheels. The TourX is that bit more expensive than the Sportback because it comes with even more equipment from the get-go, including Twinster all-wheel-drive
with torque vectoring technology.
Cheaper, more expressive, and nicer to drive than the 2017 Regal, the 2018 Regal also happens to be far more practical than its predecessor. Cargo capacity serves as a representative case, with the Sportback now offers 31.5 cubic feet (892 liters) with the split-folding second row of seats in place compared to the old generation’s 14.2 cubic feet
(402 liters).