autoevolution

You Can't Buy the 2018 Buick Regal Yet, But It'll Cost From $26K

20 Jul 2017, 11:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When Buick showed off the all-new Regal Sportback and Regal TourX, literally everyone saluted General Motors' decision to adapt and improve the European-spec Opel Insignia for the U.S. market in both body styles. What we weren’t expecting, however, was that the newcomer would carry a lower starting price than the model it replaces.
54 photos
2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal GS2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)
The 2017 Regal sedan can be yours for $27,065 excluding destination charge. The 2018 Regal, on the other hand, will carry a starting price of $25,915. How Buick managed to make the new model less expensive than the old Regal is not known, but it’s a welcomed change nonetheless.

From the press release for the performance-oriented Regal GS, the premium automaker also let it slip that the station wagon will go on sale from $29,995, with dealers expecting to get the Regal TourX in February of 2018. As for the performance-oriented model, that’d be $39,990 with destination.

If I may turn the focus of this story back on the Regal Sportback, it’s necessary to highlight that standard features are plentiful even at this surprisingly reasonable price point. Things like front-wheel-drive, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, push-button start, active safety hood, hill start assist, and heated side mirrors are merely the tip of the iceberg.

Looking through the standard features list further reveals goodies such as 7.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, universal remote control, and alloy wheels. The TourX is that bit more expensive than the Sportback because it comes with even more equipment from the get-go, including Twinster all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring technology.

Cheaper, more expressive, and nicer to drive than the 2017 Regal, the 2018 Regal also happens to be far more practical than its predecessor. Cargo capacity serves as a representative case, with the Sportback now offers 31.5 cubic feet (892 liters) with the split-folding second row of seats in place compared to the old generation’s 14.2 cubic feet (402 liters).
2018 Buick Regal price Buick Regal sedan Buick station wagon US
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern