2018 Buick Regal GS Revealed, Has 310 HP 3.6-Liter V6 and AWD

19 Jul 2017, 17:56 UTC ·
by
Buick has officially revealed the all-new Regal GS sports sedan. It's got the same clever new all-wheel-drive system as its European brother, the Opel Insignia GSi, but swaps the turbo for a bigger 3.6-liter V6 engine.
While Honda just dropped its V6 Accord, Buick wants to keep some old-fashioned grunt. If you want the 2-liter turbo under the hood, you can even have it on the TourR crossover version. 310 horsepower puts this car on par with the Civic Type R, and the 282 lb-ft of torque isn't too bad either.

And don't think they're throwing in any old six-banger because this one has cylinder deactivation and direct fuel injection. A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard, along with the AWD we already mentioned. For the record, the old one had a six-speed manual or Aisin AF-40 (G2) six-speed automatic transmission.

Everybody says that sedans are a dying breed. But it's difficult to understand why when looking at the Regal GS. The car just oozes character, thanks to a styling pack that's been carried over mostly unchanged from its European counterpart. Those side air intakes are admittedly fake, but the silver trim looks good.

A body kit has indeed been added with the typical diffusers and skirts. The GS ships as standard with 19-inch alloy wheels and upgraded Brembo brakes.

“With the all-new 2018 Regal GS, we set out to make a driver-focused, engaging and entertaining sport sedan without sacrificing the smooth ride and refined character expected of any modern Buick,” said Martin Hayes, chief engineer for the GS. “Our new V6 and nine-speed transmission, intelligent AWD and CDC all work to deliver excellent driving performance.”

Prices will start at $39,990, including destination charges. Now, you can either look for the equivalent C-Class or enjoy those bucket seats and all the standard kit the GS packs. It's your choice.

