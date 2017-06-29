Buick’s All-New 2018 Regal TourX Will Start From $29,995

Known as the Insignia Country Tourer in Europe and Commodore Tourer in Australia, the Regal TourX is a mid-sized model that comes as standard with many creature comforts. According to Cars Direct
, the entry-level 1SV is augmented by active noise cancellation, universal home remote, push-button start, and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Of course, all-wheel-drive is on the menu too, as is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder plant.
The four-banger engine is good for 250 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque, figures that should translate to adequate get-up-and-go in conjunction with the fast-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission. Next up, the Preferred 1SB trim level ($33,575) ups the ante with leather on the steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and so forth. Opt for the $1,240 Driver Confidence Package, and the goodies list extends with features such as auto-leveling headlamps, blind sport monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist.
Then there’s the top-of-the-line Essence 1SL, for which the customer needs to pony up $35,945. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
serves as the highlight, with the addition of leather upholstery and dual-zone climate control. Curiously enough, adaptive cruise control can only be had as part of a rather expensive option package. Fully loaded, you’re looking at a family-hauling station wagon that gets really close to scraping the $40,000 mark.
A breath of fresh air for both Buick and the sport utility vehicle-friendly U.S. market, the Regal TourX
intends to duke it out with competitors that include the Audi A4 allroad, BMW 3 Series Touring with xDrive AWD
, and the all-paw-driven variant of the soon-to-be-discontinued Volvo V60.