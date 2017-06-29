autoevolution

Buick’s All-New 2018 Regal TourX Will Start From $29,995

29 Jun 2017, 10:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Regal is back in all-new clothes, and for the first time in a while for Buick, it also gave birth to a station wagon. TourX is how the longroof is called, and when it goes on sale in the U.S. in Q3, it’ll start from $29,995.
30 photos
2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)
Known as the Insignia Country Tourer in Europe and Commodore Tourer in Australia, the Regal TourX is a mid-sized model that comes as standard with many creature comforts. According to Cars Direct, the entry-level 1SV is augmented by active noise cancellation, universal home remote, push-button start, and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Of course, all-wheel-drive is on the menu too, as is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder plant.

The four-banger engine is good for 250 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque, figures that should translate to adequate get-up-and-go in conjunction with the fast-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission. Next up, the Preferred 1SB trim level ($33,575) ups the ante with leather on the steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and so forth. Opt for the $1,240 Driver Confidence Package, and the goodies list extends with features such as auto-leveling headlamps, blind sport monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist.

Then there’s the top-of-the-line Essence 1SL, for which the customer needs to pony up $35,945. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto serves as the highlight, with the addition of leather upholstery and dual-zone climate control. Curiously enough, adaptive cruise control can only be had as part of a rather expensive option package. Fully loaded, you’re looking at a family-hauling station wagon that gets really close to scraping the $40,000 mark.

A breath of fresh air for both Buick and the sport utility vehicle-friendly U.S. market, the Regal TourX intends to duke it out with competitors that include the Audi A4 allroad, BMW 3 Series Touring with xDrive AWD, and the all-paw-driven variant of the soon-to-be-discontinued Volvo V60.
2018 Buick Regal TourX price Buick Regal TourX US Buick Regal station wagon Buick
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017