Velite 5 Debuts in China as Buick's First Extended-Range EV

 
19 Apr 2017, 14:22 UTC
by
Despite what last year's concept suggested, the Buick Velite is just a Chevy Volt with a different set of badges. However, that doesn't stop it from becoming the first extended-range electric vehicle in Buick history.
The previous Volt was available in China as a U.S.-made import, which made it a lot less affordable. But this time around, they are taking advantage of the Buick brand's popularity while also using a few tricks from the Cadillac ELR program to add that premium spice.

The Velite 5 enjoys its Shanghai Auto Show debut alongside a myriad of other cars from GM, including ones from brands you've never heard of before. But the specs are vaguely familiar.

The locally-made battery pack stores enough juice for 116 kilometers. But when the 99 horsepower 1.5-liter engine kicks into action, you should expect a total range of 768 kilometers. It's also the most economical car GM makes in China with an average fuel economy performance as small as 0.9 liter/100 kilometers.

Two trim levels are being offered. The 1.5GL is priced at RMB 265,800, and the 1.5GS is priced at RMB 295,800 ($33,360 or $37,700 at the current exchange rate). However, the model is eligible for a discount.

Design-wise, the Velite 5 is the second model that wears the Buick Blue badge, joining the LaCrosse hybrid introduced last April Unlike the Volt, it doesn't have those chrome grille blockers, so it looks more like a conventional car. The front bumper has been redesigned, but that's about it.

The interior has been spruced up with white trim, including the seat fabric. GM has changed the badges, obviously. The list of tech features includes an autonomous parking system, lane departure warning, a 4G internet connection, and Apple Carplay.

From what we understand, we should call this the 5, not the Velite because it's the first of an entire range that will include several pure EVs and EREVs. So they're making pretty good use of the Velite name, first seen on a roadster concept styled by Bertone way back in 2004.

