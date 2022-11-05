You Can Crank Your Own Windows Again by Forking Over the Money To Buy This Porsche 356

Being an American and a devout muscle car fanatic does not mean I cannot appreciate the design of roadsters that came from over the pond in the 50s.
This 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster is exactly what I picture in my head when I think of those cars.The lack of straight lines of the car's exterior and bare-bones interior is a pleasant site to see over the box-like, accessory-laden American cars of the same vintage.
The 356 Porsche Speedster was destined for the American market as a low-cost, yet speedy alternative to the popular 356 Cabriolet.
This particular 356 which is available through Sotheby's Auctions in Munich, Germany, at Motorworld Munchen on November 26, epitomizes the unique low-profile design that fit the American market as an alternative to the big, bulky cars offered by American manufacturers.
Sporting chassis number 81192, this car rolled out of the factory in January of 1956 destined for Max Hoffman in the states. Hoffman was the chief driver in getting Porsche to produce such a car for the U.S. market.
Despite the chassis falling in line with the “Pre A” models of 1955, its engine number is a “616-1” type which is a 1600 Speedster as opposed to the 1500 from 1955. It is likely the 1600 was fitted in this chassis as the model year changeover was taking place. Nonetheless, the numbers are supported by proper the factory Kardex document.
In 2015, the 356 made its way back to European soil and went through a complete restoration, and by the looks of the extensive portfolio of photographs, it appears that no expense was spared in the process, including details such as the black tonneau cover and leather tool kit included in the offering.
Sotheby's estimates that this Porsche gem will command upwards of $445,000 (450,000 euros).
The 356 Porsche Speedster was destined for the American market as a low-cost, yet speedy alternative to the popular 356 Cabriolet.
This particular 356 which is available through Sotheby's Auctions in Munich, Germany, at Motorworld Munchen on November 26, epitomizes the unique low-profile design that fit the American market as an alternative to the big, bulky cars offered by American manufacturers.
Sporting chassis number 81192, this car rolled out of the factory in January of 1956 destined for Max Hoffman in the states. Hoffman was the chief driver in getting Porsche to produce such a car for the U.S. market.
Despite the chassis falling in line with the “Pre A” models of 1955, its engine number is a “616-1” type which is a 1600 Speedster as opposed to the 1500 from 1955. It is likely the 1600 was fitted in this chassis as the model year changeover was taking place. Nonetheless, the numbers are supported by proper the factory Kardex document.
In 2015, the 356 made its way back to European soil and went through a complete restoration, and by the looks of the extensive portfolio of photographs, it appears that no expense was spared in the process, including details such as the black tonneau cover and leather tool kit included in the offering.
Sotheby's estimates that this Porsche gem will command upwards of $445,000 (450,000 euros).