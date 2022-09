Caterham Introduce the Super Seven 600 and 2000 Heritage Models

So here they are, our new Super Sevens; the 600 and 2000. 70's styling re-imagined for the 21st century ???? Available to order now in the UK, with international markets to follow in early 2023. Follow the link for more information ???? https://t.co/D9MpI1nuFy pic.twitter.com/qMyMeq56lX — Caterham Cars (@caterhamcars) September 21, 2022

Both models are available to order now with either the narrow or de-Dion chassis options. From a price standpoint, the 600 starts from £29,990 ($34,000 high) while the 2000 variant starts from £39,990 ($45,000).And both models send their power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Alongside Caterham's palette of colors, four more specific heritage paint jobs will be available, while the 14-inch wheels can be specified in gold, silver, or color-coded to the exterior paint.The base Caterham Super Seven 600 uses the Suzuki-sourced turbocharged 660cc three-cylinder engine, with a power output of 84 hp (85 ps). However, because it's so light and has that turbocharger , it will still reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.9 seconds. Together with this power unit, you will get a narrow-track suspension, a narrow body, and a live rear axle.If the 600 is not enough and you want to go more extreme, you can always choose the Super Seven 2000 model. With this one, you get a Ford's 2-liter Duratec engine with a power output of 180 hp (183 PS). As a result, the 0-62 mph time it's about 4.8 seconds. The 2000 variant is available with the optional vast body and features the de-Dion chassis setup, which includes an independent rear axle.Still, if that is not extreme enough for you, Caterham offers further high-performance options in order to take the Super Seven 2000 up another notch. These options include a limited-slip rear differential, adjustable front dampers, brakes with larger four-piston calipers, and ventilated discs. In addition, you can choose a sports suspension package to make the most out of your Caterham.If you have always wanted a cheap road-legal track car that will put a smile on your face every time you hop on it, the Caterham Super Seven 600 and 2000 might be the best options for you.