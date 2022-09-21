Caterham Introduce the Super Seven 600 and 2000 Heritage Models

Caterham just revealed the latest variants of its well to known retro-styled Super Seven. The two models are called 600 and 2000 and combine Caterham's classic retro look with some high-end touches.
Both models are available to order now with either the narrow or de-Dion chassis options. From a price standpoint, the 600 starts from £29,990 ($34,000 high) while the 2000 variant starts from £39,990 ($45,000).
And both models send their power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Alongside Caterham's palette of colors, four more specific heritage paint jobs will be available, while the 14-inch wheels can be specified in gold, silver, or color-coded to the exterior paint.
The base Caterham Super Seven 600 uses the Suzuki-sourced turbocharged 660cc three-cylinder engine, with a power output of 84 hp (85 ps). However, because it's so light and has that turbocharger, it will still reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.9 seconds. Together with this power unit, you will get a narrow-track suspension, a narrow body, and a live rear axle.
If the 600 is not enough and you want to go more extreme, you can always choose the Super Seven 2000 model. With this one, you get a Ford's 2-liter Duratec engine with a power output of 180 hp (183 PS). As a result, the 0-62 mph time it's about 4.8 seconds. The 2000 variant is available with the optional vast body and features the de-Dion chassis setup, which includes an independent rear axle.
Still, if that is not extreme enough for you, Caterham offers further high-performance options in order to take the Super Seven 2000 up another notch. These options include a limited-slip rear differential, adjustable front dampers, brakes with larger four-piston calipers, and ventilated discs. In addition, you can choose a sports suspension package to make the most out of your Caterham.
If you have always wanted a cheap road-legal track car that will put a smile on your face every time you hop on it, the Caterham Super Seven 600 and 2000 might be the best options for you.
So here they are, our new Super Sevens; the 600 and 2000. 70's styling re-imagined for the 21st century ???? Available to order now in the UK, with international markets to follow in early 2023. Follow the link for more information ???? https://t.co/D9MpI1nuFy pic.twitter.com/qMyMeq56lX— Caterham Cars (@caterhamcars) September 21, 2022