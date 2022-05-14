Yeti's Carbon Arc Hardtail Could Be the One: Built To Munch on Mountains for Breakfast

Folks, if the name Yeti rings some bells, it’s because this crew has been a presence in the MTB scene since 1985. Initially, the company hit the market by fabricating unstoppable MTB machines to place riders on podiums and bring them the gold. Through the years, they managed to stay focused on nothing other than mountain biking, and each one is tuned for this style of cycling.
One of the options riders have the possibility of getting their hands on is the Arc, the only hardtail currently up for sale by this manufacturer. Well, to start things off, The Arc is mainly a frame design; an array of build kits is available, or you can just grab one of these hunks of carbon fiber for $2,100 (€2,020 at current exchange rates) and trick it out to your liking. Not a bad price for a carbon frame with a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.
To give you an idea of what to expect, understand that Arc is designed to run on a fork with 130 mm (5.12 in) of travel. What does that mean for the rider? It means plush landing, fast straightaways, and solid climbing. Grab a fork with a lockout if you’re looking for a versatile bike. Internal cable routing is also part of the frame design and is responsible for operating the dropper post.
is optimum. To determine if it’s just right for you, find a local dealer and test it out. If you don’t feel like ordering online, here are a few numbers to give you an idea of what to expect. For the medium-size bike, you’ll find a reach of 17.5 in (44.5 cm), a stand over of 28.4 in (72.1 cm), and the headtube is set at a rather slack 67 degrees; the seat tube is at 76 degrees.
If you do not have the time or energy to put together your own bike, you can just grab a full build for Yeti and go about your day. Since the frame is $2,100, if you drop another $1,900 on top of that, you’ll receive a bike tuned with a Fox Performance 34 fork and powered by a Shimano SLX drivetrain with 10-51T. Deore brakes will be clamping down on 180 mm rotors. Yes, $4,000 (€3,840).
Something to consider.
What else is there to say? Nothing if you ask me. From this point forward, it’s all about actions. You have an idea of what Yeti did here. You know how much it’s going to cost. All that’s left to do now is test one of these buggers out and decide what to do with your adventurous life.
