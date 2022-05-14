autoevolution
Yeti's Carbon Arc Hardtail Could Be the One: Built To Munch on Mountains for Breakfast
By now, most people have picked up that I like myself a mean hardtail MTB. I don’t know; it may be how you take a turn or how it can be used in just about any setting, even on city streets. This is the story of the Arc hardtail from Yeti, a machine tuned for nothing more than your wildest adventures.

Folks, if the name Yeti rings some bells, it’s because this crew has been a presence in the MTB scene since 1985. Initially, the company hit the market by fabricating unstoppable MTB machines to place riders on podiums and bring them the gold. Through the years, they managed to stay focused on nothing other than mountain biking, and each one is tuned for this style of cycling.

One of the options riders have the possibility of getting their hands on is the Arc, the only hardtail currently up for sale by this manufacturer. Well, to start things off, The Arc is mainly a frame design; an array of build kits is available, or you can just grab one of these hunks of carbon fiber for $2,100 (€2,020 at current exchange rates) and trick it out to your liking. Not a bad price for a carbon frame with a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.

To give you an idea of what to expect, understand that Arc is designed to run on a fork with 130 mm (5.12 in) of travel. What does that mean for the rider? It means plush landing, fast straightaways, and solid climbing. Grab a fork with a lockout if you’re looking for a versatile bike. Internal cable routing is also part of the frame design and is responsible for operating the dropper post.

All the features I just mentioned are part of why the frame looks the way it does. Still, I feel compelled to point out just how each tube seamlessly blends into the next, along the way, yielding the right amount of stiffness, flexibility, and response that Yeti feels is optimum. To determine if it’s just right for you, find a local dealer and test it out. If you don’t feel like ordering online, here are a few numbers to give you an idea of what to expect. For the medium-size bike, you’ll find a reach of 17.5 in (44.5 cm), a stand over of 28.4 in (72.1 cm), and the headtube is set at a rather slack 67 degrees; the seat tube is at 76 degrees.

If you do not have the time or energy to put together your own bike, you can just grab a full build for Yeti and go about your day. Since the frame is $2,100, if you drop another $1,900 on top of that, you’ll receive a bike tuned with a Fox Performance 34 fork and powered by a Shimano SLX drivetrain with 10-51T. Deore brakes will be clamping down on 180 mm rotors. Yes, $4,000 (€3,840).

At the opposite end of the available builds, Yeti will ask you to drop $7,500 (€7,200) on an Arc frame with a Fox Factory 34 fork, Sram XX1 Eagle drivetrain with 10-52T, and Centerline brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors. Upgrades include an AXS drivetrain for $700 and a carbon fiber wheelset for an extra $1,000. This last build will weigh just 23.5 lbs (10.7 kg). Something to consider.

What else is there to say? Nothing if you ask me. From this point forward, it’s all about actions. You have an idea of what Yeti did here. You know how much it’s going to cost. All that’s left to do now is test one of these buggers out and decide what to do with your adventurous life.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

