Scrat S2 Is Just Your Ordinary, Single-Speed Urban Bike. Or Is It?

When you first lay eyes on the Scrat S2, you deem it just your average, single-speed bicycle. Nothing about it seems special, yet it still has a clean, appealing look to it. It is precisely what the manufacturer aimed for with this minimalist two-wheeler, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.
The thing with most e-bikes is that you can immediately tell they’re electric. But while all riders welcome some electric assistance to get them over that steep hill, not everyone likes the bulky, complicated design you see in many e-bikes available on the market today. And manufacturers seem to have picked up on that lately, as we’re seeing more and more of these disguised electric wheelers being rolled out.
Simple, lightweight, and aiming for a minimalist style, the single-speed Scrat S2 is a perfect example of that. The two-wheeler brings you all the advantages of modern e-bikes without bragging about it through its appearance.
Designed as an urban/gravel bike, the “wow, I can’t believe this is an e-bike” S2 features one of the cleanest, most simple designs I’ve seen, with no bulky batteries or messy cables to be seen anywhere on it. The Scrat is available in four colors and color combinations (matte black, metallic white, orange with black, and red with black), but you can get yours in any other preferred color, too, if you’re willing to pay an extra $169.
The bike is available in several sizes and it features an aluminum frame, a carbon one-piece handlebar and stem, carbon forks, hydraulic brakes, internal cable routing, and a Gates CDX Carbon Drive System. In addition to being almost maintenance-free, belt drives are also extremely quiet.
The Scrat is equipped with a 250W rear hub motor that delivers 40 Nm of torque. The e-bike can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph). A 36V/7Ah integrated battery offers a range of up to 60 km (37 miles). Also powered by the main battery are the bike’s LED lights, one in the front and one on the seat post. Around 2.5 hours are required for the battery to fully charge.
You can now find the Scrat S2 e-bike on Indiegogo where you can get it at a super early bird price of approximately $1,700. The estimated shipping date is October 2022.
Simple, lightweight, and aiming for a minimalist style, the single-speed Scrat S2 is a perfect example of that. The two-wheeler brings you all the advantages of modern e-bikes without bragging about it through its appearance.
Designed as an urban/gravel bike, the “wow, I can’t believe this is an e-bike” S2 features one of the cleanest, most simple designs I’ve seen, with no bulky batteries or messy cables to be seen anywhere on it. The Scrat is available in four colors and color combinations (matte black, metallic white, orange with black, and red with black), but you can get yours in any other preferred color, too, if you’re willing to pay an extra $169.
The bike is available in several sizes and it features an aluminum frame, a carbon one-piece handlebar and stem, carbon forks, hydraulic brakes, internal cable routing, and a Gates CDX Carbon Drive System. In addition to being almost maintenance-free, belt drives are also extremely quiet.
The Scrat is equipped with a 250W rear hub motor that delivers 40 Nm of torque. The e-bike can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph). A 36V/7Ah integrated battery offers a range of up to 60 km (37 miles). Also powered by the main battery are the bike’s LED lights, one in the front and one on the seat post. Around 2.5 hours are required for the battery to fully charge.
You can now find the Scrat S2 e-bike on Indiegogo where you can get it at a super early bird price of approximately $1,700. The estimated shipping date is October 2022.