Yamaha Introduces the CrossCore RC, Wabash RT e-Bikes With All-New Drive Unit

The electric two-wheeler marker continues to see unprecedented growth as more city dwellers turn towards a more sustainable, affordable, and convenient means to move around urban areas. Yamaha is thinking of those who dare venture outside of the city, as well.
Yamaha, through its Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles division, has just introduced two new models of electric bicycles targeting the fastest growing niches of the e-bike market: urban commute and gravel riding. Both bikes are Class 3 bikes, meaning they get pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 mph), both are limited only to the U.S. market, and both have in common the all-new PWSeries ST drive unit.
The CrossCore RC and the Wabash RT e-bikes were built from the ground up around the new drive unit, which features four assist modes and an intuitive automatic mode, and max power of 500 W, and the integrated Yamaha battery. They’re designed with high-tech components and versatility in mind, and the ultimate goal of offering the perfect riding machine, whether riding is done on city streets or on the trails.
“These new models will offer great riding experiences to bicyclists for all of the three fastest-growing segments in cycling: electric bicycles, gravel riding, and bicycle commuting. They’re versatile, do-anything bikes with 28-mph class 3 speed assist,” Rob Trester, who leads the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S., says in a statement.
The CrossCore RC is the commuter slash lifestyle slash fitness e-bike, while the Wabash RT is a gravel bike compatible with add-ons that would make it perfect for bikepacking. Put it in fewer words, whether you cycle daily to work or are a weekend adventurer-type, Yamaha has you covered.
The CrossCore RC features city-specific ergonomics and geometry and an upright riding position. Features include a Shimano Alivio drivetrain with 44t chainring, a 9-speed cassette, Shimano Altus shifters, hydraulic disk brakes and centerlock rotors, CST Brooklyn Pro tires with puncture-resistant layering, and an LCD display that is color-coded for increased ease of use.
Offered in Shiver White, Urban Sage, and Painted Desert (because your ride also has to be stylish, not just reliable), the CrossCore RC is priced at $3,099.
The Wabash RT is a professional-grade gravel bike aimed for a comfortable, safe, and fun ride on rough terrains. It has flared handlebars for stability and handlebar packs, and is compatible with front and rear racks, which also makes it a good choice for bikepacking trips. Features include a Shimano GRX drivetrain with a 44t chainring, 11-42t 11-speed cassette, 11-speed ST-RX600 shifter, and KMC e11 Turbo EPT Chain, hydraulic disk brakes with centerlock rotors, Maxxis Rambler 700 x 45c TR EXO 120tpi tires, and built-in dropper post.
Offered in just one color option, Blue Steel, the Wabash RT is priced at $4,099. Both bikes will become available to customers in the summer of 2022.
