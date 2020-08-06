5 Enki Cycles’ Stylish, Sleek Miller Doesn’t Even Look Like an e-Bike

Yamaha Unveils Pricing, Full Specs for the YDX-MORO e-MBT Line

Well, this was quick. Late last month, Yamaha announced its very first line of electric mountain bikes, the YDX-MORO, saying full specs and pricing would be unveiled some time in August. 20 photos



The YDX-MORO is an outstanding bike, besides being the first electric mountain bike from the company. It’s built from the ground up by Yamaha and, unlike any other MTB or e-bike out there, features a patent-pending split-frame both on the top and on the down tube. This dual-split frame comes with a variety of advantages, including nestling the battery like a protective cage and allowing the saddle to rest lower.



The e-MTB lineup includes two models, the YDX-MORO and the YDX-MORO Pro. They share the same frame, the 500Wh battery and motor setup, and the dropper seat post, but they differ as regards technical specs.



You can find a full rundown of all the specs and the differences between the two as regards suspension, hydraulic brakes, drivetrain, and wheels and tires, in the press release at the bottom of the page.



“We couldn’t be more excited for people to experience how our new drive unit and new frame design work as-one. We’ve created a never-felt-before level of rider control and balance with our Dual-Twin frame design in perfect alignment with the powerful and easy functionality of the new PW-X2 drive unit,” Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager, says in a statement.



Pricing is different for the two, of course. The YDX-MORO (in yellow) will retail for $4,499, while the Pro version (in blue) is more expensive, at $5,499. This makes both bikes premium products, but seeing how we're talking about MTBs (with pedal-assist, no less), they're on the affordable side.

