Can-Am's Rugged Maverick X3 is Ready for Some Off-Road Action

Can-Am was founded in 1971 as a subsidiary of Bombardier Recreational Products. At the time, they specialized in manufacturing enduro and motocross bikes using Rotax engines, but BRP soon shifted focus towards the transit equipment and aerospace industries. Funding for the Can-Am project was reduced considerably and, as a result, the motorcycle production line was finally halted in 1987.
However, Can-Am was revived in 2006 as an all-terrain vehicle manufacturer and went on to win the Dakar Rally that same year (that’s what I call a spectacular debut). Before this, Bombardier Recreational Products had experimented with an array of ATVs since 1998, but not under the Can-Am brand.
BRP also claimed a title at the 2005 Dakar Rally with their DS 650X, driven by Antoine Morel, as well as their first victory at GNCC Racing Series Championship (where they later claimed the podium no less than 12 times) with the Outlander 800.
Can-Am has since produced some of the finest and most powerful ATVs on the market and continues to do so at an accelerated (no pun intended) pace. Virtually anyone who loves to get a bit of adrenaline pumping with some muddy fun is probably familiar with this brand, and no wonder!
Speaking of the Maverick, you might imagine that, to this present day, things have evolved to entirely new peaks. Can-Am's 2021 Maverick X3 range is enormous, packing as many as 17 models to suit all types of driving conditions, environments and terrains. Pricing is anywhere between $18,999 for the basic DS Turbo, and all the way up to $32,099 for the Max X RS Turbo RR.
You have the possibility of choosing between two or four-seater X3s, and their horsepower figures vary depending on the model. For instance, the low-cost DS Turbo will deliver up to 120hp, but that’ll jump to a surprising 195hp on the advanced Max X RS Turbo RR or X RC Turbo RR variants.
The groundbreaking Smart-Shox technology found on some X3 models is perhaps the most notable feature of all. It is a semi-active suspension developed in collaboration with Fox and “the industry’s first, fully self-adjustable suspension.”
Can-Am also delivers a plethora of upgrades for customizing your base Maverick X3, such as roof-mounted high definition speakers, a LinQ 8gal (30l) cooler box and even an Apache Backcountry LT track setup, to name a few.
These beasts are ready to get dirty, begging to be taken on the wildest off-road adventures you can imagine. Just go right ahead and tackle any type of terrain, under any conditions; the Maverick X3 will definitely have you covered.
“The world is rough — we can handle it.”
