Lynx XTerrain Brutal Will Take You on the Ultimate Snow Adventure

Are you growing tired of the summer heat and looking forward to winter, with its overcast skies and blistering cold?
Neither am I. However, I do love winter sports; snowboarding, skiing, riding on white trails with a snowmobile, you name it. I find them to be fantastic for stress relief and always feel incredibly refreshed after spending some time on the slopes or trails around a ski resort.
And believe me, there’s nothing quite like treating yourself to a mug of hot chocolate when you get back to your hotel, after spending the day out and about, exploring your surroundings.
The Lynx XTerrain snowmobile is something your inner explorer would definitely appreciate, delivering a “unique combination of performance, resilience and uncompromising adventure features”. You may choose to stick to the trails if you’re the extra cautious type, but this beast will happily take you off the trail and over deep snow or steep slopes, should you be feeling a little more adventurous.
But first, let’s have a look at the manufacturer’s background. Lynx is a subsidiary of Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) and was founded as early as 1967 in Kurikka, Finland. BRP’s history goes all the way back to 1942 and covers an array of different brands besides Lynx, including Sea-Doo, Can-Am and Rotax.
Over half a century’s experience in producing some of the finest snowmobiles on the market has been put into their 2021 lineup, where we’ll find the XTerrain Brutal daredevil.
Its liquid-cooled Rotax 850 E-TEC engine will produce a solid 165 hp, while the long, high-profile track will provide “grip and performance whenever needed”. On top of providing an “unprecedented fuel efficiency in its class”, XTerrain’s mill is also eco-friendly, meeting (and often exceeding) the latest emission standards without breaking a sweat.
The Radien-X frame we’ve seen in other Lynx snowmobiles makes an appearance on the 2021 XTerrain as well. It offers a considerable amount of cargo space, so I can’t help but picture grabbing my photo equipment and hiking gear, then taking this baby out for a spin on an unforgettable journey.
Oh, and doesn’t that lime just look magnificent? This XTerrain from Lynx may be Brutal, but it’s also gorgeous. However, if you’re looking for different color options, you might be disappointed to find that there’s only one. Personally, I’m not even mad, lime’s awesome.
I’ve no doubt about the manufacturer’s claim and, if you’re a winter sports enthusiast, I would strongly encourage you to take a look at their full range for yourself. Besides top-class snowmobiles of any type, you will also be finding gear and accessories to go with your ride.
Who knows, owning a Lynx might even make you look forward to winter!
