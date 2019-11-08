Antarctic Snow Cruiser Is an Impressive Case of Failed Automotive Engineering

Built between 1937 and 1939, it was commissioned specially for one of Admiral Richard Byrd’s expeditions to Antarctica, and despite the fact that it was highly advanced and innovative, it ultimately proved useless in achieving its purpose.
It has to be one of the coolest looking vehicles made pre-World War II, with its giant body, treading on massive balloon tires (3 meters / 120 inches tall) and ridiculous overhangs. It was 17 meters (56 feet) long and 6 meters (20 feet) wide, tipping the scales at 34 tons (75,000 pounds).
Envisioned as a highly mobile base on wheels, it was extremely well insulated and designed to accommodate a crew of 5, as well as be self-sufficient for over a year. It had some 9,500 liters (2,500 U.S. gallons) of fuel on-board, good enough to grant it a range of 8,000 km (5,000 miles). There was also a machine shop that even came with a welder, in case the vehicle needed to be repaired in the middle of nowhere.
Its total cost back in the day was estimated at up to $300,000, which converted into today’s value would be over $5.5-million. It really was a genuine wholehearted attempt at making a vehicle to explore Antarctica, in an age when the U.S. wanted to claim the frozen continent for itself, before Nazi Germany did.
However, in spite of how impressive the vehicle looked, how well it was thought out, it proved utterly useless once shipped to the frozen south in November 1939. It reached its destination in January 1940 and the first bad omen was that it broke one of the wooden ramps as it was being driven off the ship, nearly plunging nose-first into the ocean.
It quickly became apparent that it wasn’t very useful at anything other than being a stationary base. Its cramped rooms could still house up to 5 people and the thick insulation proved highly effective. And that’s how it was used for a few months in 1940, before it and all Antarctic expeditions were abandoned as the U.S. shifted its focus towards World War II.
The Antarctic Snow Cruiser was abandoned near a base called Little America, parts of which were spotted on a big piece of the ice shelf drifting away from the mainland. This is not conclusive proof that the Cruiser was in that very chunk of floating ice, but it does remind us that the Antarctic landscape is subject to frequent and often violent change - the Cruiser is therefore either still buried under meters of snow, or it has since fallen to the bottom of the ocean.
There were some unsubstantiated claims that it after the last confirmed sighting, in 1958, that it was actually taken by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, but this seems highly unlikely. Wherever it is, though, it’s an undeniably cool piece of history, one that shows just how little we knew about arctic exploration back in the day. And even if it didn’t really work, the Cruiser is probably one of the coolest vehicles ever made based on its look, size and innovative technical solutions.
