Biktrix Unveils the Most Powerful and Durable E-Bike Motor, Able to Tow a 1,750-Lb Trailer

When it comes to powerful mid-drive electric motors for bicycles, the Bafang Ultra is feared by all competitors in the industry, with its nominal power of 1,000W and the ability to pull over 2,000W. Now Biktrix wants to take the lead with its recently unveiled XD drivetrain system, promising unmatched performance but also reliability.
The Canadian e-bike manufacturer just introduced the world to a game-changing dual drive system called the Biktrix XD, built with heavy-duty components and boasting some insane specs. In fact, the company goes so far as to call it the most powerful and durable motor they’ve ever made, designed to push the limits of what an e-bike can do.
While high-power mid-drive motors give riders the thrills of their life, they are also bad for your bike, as they damage the wheeler’s parts such as chain, cassette, etc. The reason why is that conventional motors rely on those standard parts to transfer the power from the motor to the back wheel and 1,000W or more of power put too much pressure on those components.
What Biktrix did was to add an assist-power chain on the other side and solid, custom-made sprockets that handle the 2,000W power from the motor and transfer it to the rear, leaving the standard components to cope with nothing more than what they were made for, which is pedaling.
And yes, that’s not a typo, the XD claims to offer over 2,000W of power and to deliver 300+ Nm of torque, with Biktrix boasting that this is twice the power and torque of the Bafang Ultra.
This beast of a motor will be strapped on the Juggernaut XD e-bike, for which reservations are now open. The bike can reach over 50 kph (31 mph) off-road, and with the motor’s impressive towing and cargo capabilities, even proved in the launch video that it can tow a 1,750 pounds trailer without the chain snapping.
Biktrix offers the Juggernaut XD with 48/52V batteries with capacities of up to 25Ah (1,200W or 1,300W), with the bike weighing 73 lb (33 kg) with the battery included.
You can watch the Juggernaut XD in action in the video below or visit the official website for reservations. The e-bike is priced at $6,000 and customer deliveries are expected to start this summer.
