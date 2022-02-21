First E-Bike System With a 48V Motor and Adaptive Automatic Transmission Enters Production

In December 2020, French automotive supplier Valeo unveiled a smart electric mid-drive system for bicycles, touting it as the first in the world to integrate both an electric motor and an adaptive automatic transmission in the pedal assembly. It is based on its 48V motor, which has been adapted to bikes. Now, the company announced that it's found 14 customers for the product and it plans to begin production this year.
Valeo’s Smart e-Bike System is the first of its kind and consists of a 48V electric motor and a 7-speed automatic gearbox placed in the pedal assembly. The goal of the electric assistance system is to make the two-wheeler adapt to the rider instead of the other way around. Right from the first pedal stroke, the system’s algorithms adapt to the amount of assistance needed by the cyclist and the gears change automatically, as explained by the French developer.
In addition to being smart and adaptive, the e-bike drivetrain boasts some impressive specs, with Valeo claiming the motor is more efficient than the 24V and 36V ones found in most e-bikes on the market. It is up to 60 percent more powerful than most competitors, delivering 130 Nm of torque.
The electric assistance system is compatible with most types of bikes, from trekking and mountain bikes to cargo ones. Used on a cargo bike, it allows a cyclist who carries a load of 150 kg (330 lb.) to climb a 14 percent gradient without breaking a sweat, as boasted by the company.
There are also other advantages to this system, such as the fact that it eliminates the need for fragile, high maintenance bike parts (around 50 of them) such as derailleurs, sprockets, handlebar shifters, cables, and, most importantly, the traditional bike chain.
Valeo’s system also includes an anti-theft function which is integrated directly into the pedal assembly. When enabled, it blocks the use of the wheeler. A pedestrian push-assist function and a boost function also come with the Smart e-Bike System.
With such attention-grabbing specs and features, Valeo has managed to find 14 bike manufacturers willing to use its technology and is ready to begin production starting this May. Over 100,000 units are expected to be delivered to all customers in 2024.
