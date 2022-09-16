XPeng G9 Comes Out on September 21, Domestic Delivery Is Expected in the Following Month

If the claims from the Asian brand are backed by reality, the car gets a 124-mile boost in range (200 km) with just a five-minute charge. Keynote here – the blitz charge needs the XPeng 480 kW S4 supercharging station and its maximum current output of 670 A to achieve said performance (play the first video to see what they mean).
The figures are based on the Chinese test standard CLTC, so expect lower real-life autonomy performance from the EV. For this reason, the maximum range of 436 miles (702 km) could be far above live traffic figures.
However, the car does come equipped with the "industry's first full-scenario Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)" and Xopera, an in-house-developed 5D media system. Early in July, XPeng unveiled a video about its proprietary City Navigation Guided Pilot (CNGP) test in live traffic.
With its array of 31 sensors - two lidars, five-millimeter-wave radars, twelve ultrasonic radars, and a dozen cameras – it would be a reasonable assumption to say that the G9 is a serious contender for the self-driving champion title. Again, if the car's Xpilot 4.0 will behave as the July teaser claimed.
SUV. Prices are yet to be revealed for the mid-sized SUV that offers the option of either rear- or all-wheel drive.
XPeng's G9 base model has a rear-mounted, rear-drive electric motor with 230 kWh. The four-wheel drive model adds an extra 175 kWh through a front power unit. The most potent model hits a peak torque of 529 lb-ft (717 Nm) and achieves a (limited) top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). The asserted 0-62 mph score (0-100 kph) is "under four" seconds (XPeng's wording).
Driving power doesn't rely on drivetrain performance alone. XPeng stacked the G9 with twin NVidia Drive Orin-X intelligent driving chips, capable of 508 trillion operations per second. Dual 15-inch 2K touchscreens take up most of the central dashboard, while a not-as-big 10.25-inch screen sits behind the steering wheel. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, with screen information flow and sharing, gives the car computational power and allows for screen content sharing and switching.
Twenty-eight speakers sit at the forefront of G9's sound system, the Dynaudio Confidence advanced audio, with a total power of 2,250 W. With the Dolby Atmos technology and a 7.1.4 multi-channel music system, the XPeng SUV becomes more than just an EV. Music, film and television, meditation, or AI voice assistant interaction are standard G9 features (see the last cinematic-trailer-style video below). This last feature allegedly responds to dialogue from all four car zones with instant reaction time, even without network connectivity.
China's domestic market first. For almost two weeks, XPeng showrooms have received the G9 in 15 major cities in China. So it shouldn't be long before the car hits the streets. As for international sales, it's up to critical components supply speed to set the pace for the G9 making its way to the global EV market.
Although the price figures are not public until the inaugural event, capital market analysts speculate the flagship version to hit somewhere between $52,000 and $60,000. On the other hand, the base model will be somewhat more attractive, at around $44,000.
