Xpeng G9 Is No Flying Car, Is an SUV You Might Soon See Parked on a Street Near You

Back in October, a Chinese maker of cars called Xpeng presented something it described as “the new generation flying car design.” It’s unclear what old generation flying car came before that, but the insane contraption, believe it or not, should go into production sometime in 2024 (in all truthfulness, it probably won’t).
Until the unnamed flying car gets here, Xpeng continues to roll out electric vehicles for the road like there is no tomorrow. The latest addition to the range is this thing here, an SUV called G9 and meant for the global markets.
The G9 is supposed to become the flagship vehicle of the company, and for that to happen it will pack the “latest state-of-the-art software architecture and hardware platform," targeting both safety and assistance features.
This fourth addition to the Xpeng portfolio (and the first to have been made with global markets in mind) relies on the so-called XPower 3.0 powertrain system, comprising the first Chinese-made 800V high-voltage platform, that allows for 200 km (124 miles) of range to be fed into the battery in five minutes.
That sounds great, of course, but sadly Xpeng did not provide any other details on the powertrain in this application, so we have no info on what that means in terms of power or overall range.
We’re also not being told when we are to expect the rollout of the machine, but when it does hit the roads, it should make quite the impression, as it doesn’t look half bad.
The exterior design is what you would expect from an electric SUV, but the simple lines chosen for the body make it look a bit bigger than what else is presently available in the segment. We were not provided with any photos or specs of the interior, so we are unable to determine if large is the best word to describe that as well.
Pricing and exact markets targeted are also unknown at this time.
