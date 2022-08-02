Chinese Drivers Angry at DMS, Say They Only Have Small Eyes and They're Not Falling Asleep

In recent years, cars have become not only much safer but smarter too, although the latter term is relative when it comes to the Driver Monitoring System (DMS).
You see, while previous versions of this gizmo used various sensors in the steering wheel, new ones rely strictly on cameras that read the driver’s face to see if they are paying attention to the road and if they are awake. In theory, the 2.0 variant should do a better job, but it doesn’t, at least not when it comes to certain cars made by XPeng.
A report from CarNewsChina, quoting Shine, reveals that a blogger reached out to his 300,000 social media followers last month, complaining that his vehicle issued frequent warnings from the monitoring system due to the less circular shape of his eyes.
The blogger tagged He Xiaopeng, the XPeng chairman, in his post, demanding an update of the system and stating that “my eyes are small, but I’m not falling asleep at the wheel.” He also rhetorically asked if “we small-eyed people not deserve to use the Navigation Guided Pilot.”
Xiaopeng saw the social media post, and in turn, he tagged the official responsible for the semi-autonomous driving function, asking him to take measures. Subsequently, the Chinese automaker revealed that they had received the complaints.
A second blogger, with more followers, revealed that he had the same issue with the DMS function too. In his case, the system determined that his eyes were closed, deeming himself “a corner case with hell difficulty” and hoping that such complaints will help improve the problematic safety gizmos.
It has been reported that almost 550,000 Chinese passenger cars were equipped with DMS last year alone, a 228.87% increase over 2020, and besides the aforementioned issue, certain owners have expressed their concern over privacy too.
