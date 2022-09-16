LeBron and Savannah James Use the Porsche 918 Spyder as Prop for Vanity Fair Photoshoot

LeBron and Savannah James opened the doors of their house to Vanity Fair for a photoshoot. And one thing that couldn’t miss from a family photoshoot was a car from his multi-million collection. He chose the Porsche 918 Spyder for the event.
LeBron James is one of the biggest names in NBA history and he is just starting his 20th season. And he has recently had the first family photo shoot at his house in order to celebrate that, but also his family life.
He met his wife, Savannah, in 2002 and the two have celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in 2013. The NBA star took to social media to share a picture from the recent Vanity Fair photoshoot, where they pose alongside LeBron’s dark Porsche 918 Spyder. He wished his wife a happy anniversary, alongside a flirtatious message, as well. The two share three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.
The 918 Spyder was introduced at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show and produced between 2013 and 2015 with a limited edition of only 918 units. Each one was priced at over $1 million. But that’s nothing to James, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion, with a collection of over $2.5 million.
The Porsche 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid, with a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, working alongside two electric motors. Together, they have a total output of 875 horsepower (887 ps) and a maximum torque of 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm).
Based on these figures, when you press the gas pedal to the floor, it hits 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 214 mph (345 kph). The 918 Spyder can drive in the electric mode for 11.8 miles (19 km).
Given how rare and exotic the Porsche 918 Spyder is, it made the perfect addition to LeBron and Savannah’s glamorous photoshoot.
