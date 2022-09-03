Phone Giant Xiaomi Wants to Build and Operate Its Own Car Manufacturing Plant

It’s no longer a secret that tech giants are increasingly more interested in the automotive market, and while some companies are investing in software and services for carmakers worldwide, others are going for more ambitious plans and want to build their own vehicles.
Apple and Xiaomi are spearheading this transition from tech to cars, and while the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has so far remained tight-lipped on its strategy, the Chinese firm has already confirmed its EV development plans.
Just like Apple, however, Xiaomi is starting from scratch in the auto industry, so the company must work together with traditional carmakers in order to get access not only to production know-how but also to the resources required to assemble cars.
But according to a recent report, Xiaomi is also struggling to reduce the reliance on third parties to a minimum, and this is why the company is about to embrace a very ambitious idea: the building of its very own car manufacturing facility.
People familiar with the matter previously said Xiaomi would work together with BAIC specifically to assemble its EVs. In other words, BAIC was supposed to play the role of a contract manufacturer for Xiaomi, thus lending the firm some of its local production power specifically to help its ambitious car come to be.
On the other hand, if this recent report is accurate, Xiaomi wants to build and operate its own factory, with its long-term plan involving an annual output of 300,000 vehicles.
Xiaomi’s investments in EV development are advancing fast, and the company is expected to begin testing the software integration in cars later this year.
In the meantime, Apple is also believed to be making solid progress, as the company is now meeting with various suppliers for essential EV components, including batteries. However, people with knowledge of the matter still don’t expect the Apple Car to see daylight earlier than 2025.
